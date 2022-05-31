Amid Amber Heard-Johnny Depp controversy, Elon Musk snapped on a date with 27-year-old girlfriend Natasha Bassett

Elon Musk grabbed headlines when his chats with Amber Heard were leaked amidst the Aquaman 2 actress's defamation trial against Johnny Depp. And now, Elon Musk has grabbed headlines for reportedly dating Australian actress Natasha Bassett. The SpaceX and Tesla Motors founder's pictures are all over the internet right now. Also Read - Khatron Ke Khiladi 12 contestant Kanika Mann is too hot to handle as she pulls off a white bikini set with a blazer [VIEW PICS]

Elon's pics with Natasha goes viral

A report in Daily Mail said that Elon Musk and Natasha Bassett were snapped enjoying a lunch date in St Tropez over the weekend. The duo were snapped enjoying some fries and sipping wine at the Cheval Blanc hotel. They were seen chatting animatedly with each other. Musk and Bassett then walked hand-in-hand past the people who were chilling on the beach nearby. Also Read - Sidhu Moose Wala last rites: Fans bid a heartfelt final adieu; say, ‘Alvida veerya, rest in power’ [View Reactions]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Elon Musk ?? (@elonmuskbrasil_)

Natasha Bassett is Elon's youngest girlfriend

The report claimed that Natasha Bassett is Elon Musk's youngest girlfriend. Natasha is 27 while the Tesla Motors chief is 50. Reports have said that Natasha and Elon started seeing each other in February this year. Also Read - Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan, Devoleena Bhattacharjee and more expose shocking realities of being a TV actor

Elon moves on from Grimes

Elon was earlier in a relationship with Canadian singer, songwriter and producer Grimes aka Claire Elise Boucher. Musk and Grimes parted was earlier this year. In March 2022, Grimes revealed that she and Musk have broken up. She called him her best friend and the love of her life. They welcomed a baby boy in 2020 and a baby girl in December 2021 via surrogacy.

Link to Amber Heard and Johnny Depp case

Recently, Elon grabbed headlines when Johnny Depp's explicit messages about Musk were shared online. He had reacted to the infamous trial by saying that he hopes they both move on as they both are incredible on their own. Musk had replied to a tweet from Lex Friedman, an AI researcher. Elon and Amber Heard were reportedly in a relationship somewhere in 2016.