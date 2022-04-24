Amidst Will Smith-Jada Pinkett Smith's divorce rumours, Chris Rock's mom Rose slams the King Richard star

Will Smith is in the news and how. The King Richard star is now in India for a visit. The reason for the same is the fact that he is going to meet Sadhguru. We know that many celebs follow the religious leader. In the middle of personal and professional turmoil, he wants to seek solace in spirituality. It has been over a month since he hit headlines for slapping Chris Rock on the Oscars 2022 stage. It was an incident that shook the world. He has been banned for ten years by the Academy of Motion Pictures. Comedian Chris Rock's mom has broken her silence on what happened at the Oscars 2022. She gave an interview to local South Carolina news station WIS-TV. Also Read - Alia Bhatt and Varun Dhawan to REUNITE for the third installment of the Dulhania franchise – deets inside [EXCLUSIVE]

Rose Rock said she also like the audience in the Oscars 2022 venue believed it was a staged affair till Will Smith began abusing Chris Rock. He told him to keep his wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's out of his f**king mouth. This happened after Chris Rock compared Jada Pinkett Smith to Demi Moore's GI Jane due to her bald head. Jada has been battling alopecia, and Will Smith found it hurtful. Rose Rock said a slap on Chris was like a slap on the whole family of the comedian. She was quoted as saying, "He really slapped me. Because when you hurt my child, you hurt me."

Chris Rock said that Will Smith could have been thrown out of the venue in handcuffs. She said that he did not care. Rose Rock said that he reacted to his wife's annoyed expression, and "made her day" by slapping Chris Rock. She told WIS-TV, "You really could have gotten taken out in handcuffs. You didn't think. You reacted to your wife giving you the side-eye, and you went up, and you made her day because she was bowled over laughing when it happened."

Chris Rock's mom said that she was proud of how her son maintained his composure, and continued his duties after the incident. Now, rumors have come that Jada Pinkett Smith and Chris Rock might have allegedly had an affair, the knowledge of which made Will Smith madder.