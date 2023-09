Hours after Amy Jackson took to her Instagram handle to share photos from her recent outing, social media has been abuzz with funny reactions. Reason? Many feel that Amy Jackson shares an uncanny resemblance with Irish actor Cillian Murphy. Also Read - Amy Jackson has an oops moment as she poses stylishly for paparazzi [View Pics]

In a post that Amy shared on her Instagram handle, Amy was quick to state that she attended a party with a bang. The actress not only called it do a “perfect party”, but also expressed her love and appreciation for boyfriend Emily Sherwood. But what stood out was the look she sported in the viral photos. Also Read - Malaika Arora to Disha Patani: Top divas who went unfiltered and flaunted their stretch marks as it is just normal [VIEW PICS]

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

The actress put on a leggy display as she posed for photos on a couch dressed in a red outfit featuring a thigh-high slit. The impressive number also featured a black tie. Also Read - Priyanka Chopra to Deepika Padukone: B Town actresses who shared steamy lip locks in their films and left their fans stunned

Trending Now

As evident from the viral photos, Amy wore her locks with an interesting bang that framed her face. Her tresses were styled straight as they fell over her back. Her eyebrows were cautiously shaped. But her sharp cheekbones and pouty lips were enough for fans to draw an uncanny resemblance between her and Cillian Murphy’s popular character Thomas Shellby on Peaky Blinders.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Flummoxed by the uncanny resemblance, one use wrote, “Cillian Murphy hacked her id”. Another person echoed the common thought when he wrote, “Cilian murphy doppelgänger, can’t unsee this”. While many were surprised by the startling resemblance, a few were quick to seize the opportunity to poke fun at the actress. “You were great in Oppenheimer,” one user joked. “Tommy Shelby looks good in red,” another comment read.

Amy, who was recently seen at the Roberto Cavalli show during Milan Fashion Week, wowed many with her sartorial choice. The actress wore a daring black outfit featuring a high slit. The outfit, which showcased her toned frame, also featured a mesh neckline detailing around the bustier.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Amy Jackson (@iamamyjackson)

Amy was earlier engaged to George Panayjotou. However, ahead of their wedding the two called it quits in 2021. In 2019, the couple welcomed a baby boy, Andreas. Amy is currently dating Gossip Girl star Ed Westwick, who played the iconic character of Chuck Bass on the popular show. They are believed to have met at the Red Sea International Film Festival in Saudi Arabia in 2021 and started dating in December that year.