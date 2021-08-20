Ananya Panday reacts to BTS ARMY who brutally trolled her!

BTS have a massive fan following. Their fans are quite loyal and do not like when anyone trolls BTS. Recently, Bollywood actress Ananya Panday was trolled for her comments on BTS. For the unversed, Ananya had launched the Be Positive initiative against social media bullying in 2019. She said that she takes trolls with a pinch of salt and that even though she considers the trolls are from her fans, it affects her when they target her family. She expressed these thoughts on Arbaaz Khan's show, Pinch Season 2. She said that she often receives hate online and that she takes all criticism in a positive way if it is about her, but it upsets her when they start commenting about her mother or even her little sister. Also Read - From Malaika Arora to Alia Bhatt – Bollywood HOTTIES who fell in love with their friend's exes and SHOCKED us all

Ananya also said that she does not hate her haters as they are her biggest fans who keep checking on her. Talking about the K-Pop band, BTS, recently there have been rumours doing the rounds that Korean boy band BTS will split soon. However a report in Distractify has negated all the rumours. So far there are no cues about the band breaking up apart from the military transcription in South Korea which states that the young Korean men have to serve two years in the military by the time that they are 30. But BTS has also signed a contract with Billboard that has kept the ARMY hoping that the band won't break up anytime soon.

If the band breakups, millions of hearts will break along with it as nobody wants them to stop making songs. Their adorable bond is something that tells us how true friendship is. There are seven members of BTS, Jin, Suga, J-Hope, RM, Jimin, V, and Jungkook.