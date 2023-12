Andre Braugher who won fans over with his nuanced performances in films and TV shows is no more. He is best known for his shows Homicide: Life on the Street and Brooklyn Nine-Nine. Andre Braugher had an illustrious career in the TV series space getting nominations for as much as 11 Emmy Awards. Fans will cherish him as Captain Ray Holt from Brooklyn Nine-Nine. It was in the comedy space unlike the gritty drama Homicide. Andre Braugher broke into the scene with his work in the 1989 film, Glory that had Denzel Washington and Morgan Freeman in the lead. But he did not get good work immediately after the movie.

Cause of Andre Braugher's death

The actor passed away at the age of 61 after a brief illness. His publicist Jennifer Allen has confirmed the news. But she did not divulge what he was suffering from. He is survived by his wife Ami Brabson and three sons. The couple got married in 1991. His sons lead a life away from the spotlight with only one of them dabbling a bit in acting. Rich tributes have poured in from colleagues, fans and friends. The family has not made any official statement so far. He was supposed to be a part of Shonda Rhimes' Residence along with Uzo Aduba. His demise is dominating Entertainment News headlines all over.

Top films and TV shows of Andre Braugher

Glory is a 1989 film where Andre Braugher played one of the Army officials. Matthew Broderick, Morgan Freeman and Denzel Washington had big roles in the movie. It was about an African-American regiment during the second battle of the Fort Wagner. In the movie, The Mist the actor played the role of a lawyer in this horror sci-fi film. It is about a creature that invades a town. Andre Braugher was super in The Good Fight. He joined the cast in the final season of the show. But Homicide: Life on the Street won him his first Emmy. Fans remember the role of Detective Frank Pembleton who was a great cop and a family man. The show is admired till date. He won his second away for the miniseries Thief. The actor was also a part of films like Salt and Poseidon.

We extend our condolences to his near and dear ones in this moment of grief.