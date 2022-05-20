and met while making the 2011 film The Rum Diary, and later wed in 2015. They broke up in May 2016, when Heard sought a domestic violence restraining order against him, accusing him of abusing her. Depp denied the claims, and the former couple settled their divorce out of court in August 2016. Before their marriage, had once warned Depp against marrying Heard and reportedly gave him some relationship advice. Also Read - Johnny Depp-Amber Heard Case: Here's what you need to know about Elon Musk and the Aquaman actress' affair [VIEW PICS]

According to a 2014 report in MVP Entertainment, Jolie had pleaded with Depp to get a prenuptial agreement before his wedding to Heard. She apparently thought that Depp might be going through a midlife crisis and become enchanted by Heard, who was nearly half his age. It was being said that Jolie wasn't fond of Heard, hence, she warned Depp soon after he confirmed his engagement to Heard.

Meanwhile, Heard completed her testimony after four days on the witness stand, defending herself from accusations that she had faked her abuse claims against former husband Johnny Depp. Heard maintained her composure as Depp's attorney, Camille Vasquez, accused her of lying and suggested that she was the true abuser. Vasquez played audio recordings of arguments between the couple and read aloud love notes that Heard had written to Depp after the alleged assaults.

Heard is defending herself from Depp's $50 million defamation suit. Depp's team alleges that Heard destroyed his career with false allegations of physical and sexual assault. Depp gave his own account of their relationship over the course of four days in April, and the outcome of the trial will hinge largely on which of the two the jury finds more credible. The trial is expected to wrap up on May 27, and then it will go to the jury for deliberation.