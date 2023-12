Angelina Jolie has grabbed headlines in entertainment news and created a huge uproar with her honest statements. In her latest interview, Angelina talked about wanting to move from the shallow Hollywood. She also opened up on her divorce from Brad Pitt and the difficulties in life post the separation. Yes, you read that right. The Hollywood Diva has expressed moving away from the industry as well.

Angelina Jolie talks about moving away from Hollywood

In an interview with The Wall Street Journal, Angelina Jolie not just expressed her wish to go away from Hollywood but also revealed that she wouldn't have been an actress today. Angelina says that when she started out, there was the need or the expectation of being so public or sharing so much information about oneself. She never thought that it was significant or important as such. Angelina says that she has lived in a shallow place before and out of all the places in the world, she doesn't find Hollywood to be a healthy place. And she wants some authenticity. The actress says that she will eventually move away. If reports are anything to go by, the Mr and Mrs Smith beauty has expressed her desire to movehttps://www.bollywoodlife.com/celeb/brad-pitt/ to Cambodia. Also Read - Hrithik Roshan-Bradley Cooper to Arbaaz Khan-Roger Federer: Bollywood stars who are lookalikes of Hollywood and international celebs

Angelina Jolie talks about how life has changed after divorce from actor Brad Pitt

Angelina shares that due to her divorce from Brad Pitt, she is not able to travel much either. The actress expresses that due to the divorce, she is not able to live as freely. While talking about the difficulties, Angelina opened up about how strongly her body reacts to stress. She shared that her blood sugar goes up and down. She also revealed that she suddenly got Bell's Palsy six months before her divorce from Brad Pitt. The plan to move away is after the divorce case with Brad settles down. Also Read - Golden Globes 2023: From Priyanka Chopra to Halle Berry, Angelina Jolie, Jennifer Aniston and other divas whose outfits left us stunned

On the work front, Angelina Jolie confirmed that she will be returning with a third part of Maleficent. As per IMDb, she has Maria, Every Note Played, and Maude v Maude in the pipeline. Angeline will also lend her voice to Kung Fu Panda 4. If not acting, Angelina wants to do something in the educational background with her brand, like some events. She believes she might lose some money but with practice, if she even finds a way to break even, she would consider it a huge victory. What are your thoughts about Angelina quitting Hollywood?