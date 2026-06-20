Anne Hathaway PREGNANT for third time? The Devil Wears Prada actress surprises fans with adorable baby bump video

Anne Hathaway has announced that she is expecting her third child with husband Adam Shulman. The Oscar-winning actress shared an adorable baby bump reveal video on social media, delighting fans while preparing to welcome a new addition to her growing family.

Anne Hathaway pregnant

Anne Hathaway Pregnancy News: Anne Hathaway is expecting her third child, and honestly, her sweet pregnancy announcement kinda had everyone smiling, like for real. She’s 43 now, and on June 19, 2026, she let everyone know the happy news with her husband, Adam Shulman. In a charming video, Anne walks into the frame with her hands cleverly covering her baby bump. She then shyly reveals it before laughing and running out of the shot. She captioned the post, "x Baby, I’m yours x."

Anne Hathaway pregnant for the third time?

For the announcement, she kept the look simple and elegant in an all-white outfit, a long white skirt paired with a full-sleeved top. As soon as she posted the video, fans and well-wishers flooded the comments with congratulatory messages.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Anne Hathaway (@annehathaway)

Anne-Adam marriage

Anne has been married to actor, producer, and jewellery designer Adam Shulman since September 29, 2012. The couple first met in 2008 and had an intimate wedding ceremony in Big Sur, California. They are already parents to two sons- Jonathan Rosebanks Shulman, born in March 2016, and Jack Shulman, born in November 2019.

Anne Hathaway's journey to motherhood

Hathaway has always been honest about her journey to motherhood. While announcing her second pregnancy in 2019, she opened up about her fertility struggles, writing, "For everyone going through infertility and conception hell, please know it was not a straight line to either of my pregnancies." Her words touched many women facing similar challenges.

So with this third baby on the way, Anne and Adam are kinda getting things ready to welcome yet another little one into their family. The news or announcement has been taken in such a warm way, and fans are out here celebrating the actress’s beautiful new chapter in her life. It’s like everyone feels the same little spark about what comes next.

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