Anne Hathaway VIRAL video: Amid 'Inshallah' moment, The Devil Wears Prada 2 actor gets Quran from fan; netizens call it 'Suitable Gift'

Anne Hathaway received a surprise gift on the red carpet, and the internet has some mixed reactions to it. Read further to know what the gift was that sparked this major viral moment all over social media.

Just a few days after Anne Hathaway’s brief interview moment went viral, she found herself back in the internet spotlight, this time, on a red carpet in London. Anne Hathaway showed up for the European premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, working the crowd, talking with fans, smiling for cameras. Suddenly, in the middle of it all, someone in the crowd handed her a copy of the Quran. The whole thing lasted maybe a few seconds, but clips of her accepting the book politely are already making the rounds online.

This new viral moment comes right on the heels of another one, a clip of Hathaway tossing out “Inshallah” in an interview when talking about her future. “I want to live a long, healthy life, Inshallah, I hope so,” she said. People loved how naturally she used the phrase (which means “if God wills” in Arabic). Online, the reaction was huge, sparking discussions about cultural awareness and how language moves across boundaries.

Now, the red carpet exchange has fans talking all over again. Some folks see the Quran gesture as kind, thoughtful, maybe even symbolic, while others wonder about the timing or motivation behind it.

So far, Hathaway hasn’t said a word about either the 'Inshallah' moment or the red carpet scene.

Meanwhile, she’s in London for a busy press tour to promote The Devil Wears Prada 2. This sequel has everyone talking, nostalgic fans of the original are glued to every update about the cast, the story, and the fashion. It’s a big deal, and the promotional events are serving up plenty of runway-style buzz.

Still, despite all the hype around the movie, it’s these real, unscripted moments, Hathaway’s quick exchange with a fan, an off-the-cuff phrase in an interview, that have stolen the show online. With the press tour still rolling, people are watching not just for movie news, but for whatever unexpected, viral thing Hathaway does next.

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