BTS ARMY have a reason to celebrate today because the Bangtan Boys have been granted diplomatic passports ahead of the United Nations General Assembly as they are all set to serve as presidential special envoys, South Korea's presidential office said. BTS are global stars now. Their single Dynamite had broken records last year by entering the Billboard Hot 100 at number one last year, making them the first South Korean act to top the US chart. It was since then, they have become everyone favourite all over the world. They are credited with generating billions for the South Korean economy, and last year their label HYBE made a high-profile stock market debut.

Seoul is looking to capitalise on the soft power they represent and hence President Moon Jae-in has appointed them as his special envoys for future generations and culture. Well, isn't this an exciting news? At a Blue House ceremony today, BTS leader RM said, "It is a great honour to receive this title." BTS was presented with with their red-covered diplomatic passports. For the unversed, ordinary South Korean passports are green. President Moon Jae-in told the Bangtan Boys that many foreign leaders he meets break the ice by talking about them. When BTS members are on and official business, they will enjoy privileges such as diplomatic immunity and exemption from airport inspections.

The group will also deliver a speech during the Sustainable Development Goals Moment on Monday, ahead of the UN General Assembly, and a performance video will be played. Previously RM has delivered an English-language speech on self-empowerment titled Speak Yourself at the United Nations General Assembly in 2018. Fans are extremely happy about it and feel that the K-pop band completely deserves this honour. They have also thanked them for making South Korea proud. Well, the boys truly deserve these praises.