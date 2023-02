Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania full new movie leaked online: Starring Paul Rudd and Evangeline Lilly, the Peyton Reed directorial Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania released in India on February 17, 2023. The film is the latest to become a victim of piracy. It is leaked on FULL HD version on multiple torrent sites like Tamilrockers, there are ample Ant-Man 3 Telegram Links for Free HD Download, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania Free Download Link are widely available and this may definitely hit the films box office collection. Especially on a day when Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone starrer Pathaan lowered the movie ticket rates to an all-time low price. Today is also when Kartik Aaryan and Kriti Sanon's Shehzada has released in theatres. Also Read - Ant-Man And The Wasp: Quantumania Review is out on Rotten Tomatoes and it's shocking for MCU fans

What is Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania all about?

Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania or Ant-Man 3 is about the leads being transported to the Quantum Realm along with their family. Here they have to face Kang the Conqueror (Majors). The film stars Paul Rudd who plays Scott Lang and Evangeline Lilly who plays Hope van Dyne. The film also has a cool ensemble cast like Jonathan Majors, Kathryn Newton, David Dastmalchian, , Michelle Pfeiffer, and amongst others. Ant-Man 3 is the first in MCU's Phase Five. Also Read - RRR: Marvel villain Jonathan Majors heaps praise for SS Rajamouli’s magnum opus; here's what he said

The film has not got great reviews in western media and that may hit its chances of being a go-to film for the Indian audience. Especially now that Ant-Man 3 is leaked online for free view and download in full HD version. However, we urge BollywoodLife.com readers to not watch the film on torrent sites and other piracy content platforms and watch films only in theatres or on authorised OTT platforms. Watching content on piracy sites is a criminal offence as per the Copyright Act of 1957.