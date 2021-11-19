Just when one horrifying incident of a BTS fan getting rape threats from some fringe people in Bangalesh for using a BTS backpack came to the fore, another vile incident of a couple men shouting expletives at an alleged young BTS fan has shocked the ARMY to the core. Also Read - Irrfan Khan starrer No Bed Of Roses (Doob) selected as Bangladesh's official entry of Oscars 2019

A shocking video has surfaced on social media, where motorbike-borne men are seen harrassing an alleged teen peacefully walking on the footpath. The culprits then hurled expletives such as 'bts motherf**ker' and 'bts son of a bi*ch.'

Watch the video here:

Here's a clip of those vile men harassing army's and flaunting it.thry recorded it yes.pulled over near her then said "bts m0therf€ker,bts son of a bich". We're not safe this is a crisis. https://t.co/yXoSOcFYqe pic.twitter.com/3S4Wuhwdr4 — arpa (@yooniegerine) November 19, 2021

A so-called copyright group based in Dhaka, Bangladesh, is attacking Twitter accounts of fans of South Korean K-pop sensation BTS with copyright trolls and takedown notices, saying it will "destroy the toxic fanbase".

The group called 'Team Copyright' says on its Facebook page that its members are responsible for various copyright takedowns on BTS fans. "It (the Facebook page) is also full of threatening and discriminatory posts. The group claims it will destroy the toxic fanbase and criticises BTS for promotion of atheism and homosexuality," reports The Verge.

In the past several days, several prominent BTS fan Twitter accounts have been attacked, and disappeared after receiving fake Digital Millennium Copyright Act (DMCA) notices allegedly by the group.

"The owner of a fan account with over 233,000 followers, which posts videos, photos, and memes related to the South Korean band, claims that their original header and profile picture, as well as multiple tweets including their own screenshots and memes, have been taken down by the trolls over the past few weeks," the report mentioned.

Both Twitter and Facebook were yet to comment on the reports. The profile pictures and headers of @bts_worldwide, @charts_k, @btsvotingorg, @bts_trans and @taehyungpics faced the copyright notices from the Dhaka-based group.

