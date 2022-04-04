Trending Hollywood News Today: Lady Gaga kisses BTS' V at Grammys 2022, Cardi B deletes social media accounts and more

It was an eventful day in tinsel town. Grammy Awards 2022 took place and a lot of celebrities from Hollywood showed up at the extravagant event. Many eye-popping moments too were captured. Among all, BTS member V and 's coming together was the most discussed one. Further, singer Arooj Aftab turned heads as she became the first Pakistani singer to win a Grammy Award. Cardi B has now deleted all her social media posts as she called out trolls for dragging her kids. For more such Hollywood news, scroll on. Also Read - Kareena Kapoor Khan reacts after a paparazzi gets injured by her car – watch video

BTS' V and Lady Gaga's hug and kiss at Grammy Awards

Korean boy band BTS attended Grammy Awards 2022 and among all, it seems V had the best moments. He got to meet the iconic Lady Gaga. She hugged him and kissed him on the cheeks and the moment was captured on camera. Also Read - Trending celeb pics of the day: Sonam Kapoor flaunts her baby bump, Gurmeet-Debina share first glimpse of their baby girl and more

Indian singer-songwriter Falguni Shah wins Grammy Awards Also Read - Grammys 2022: Kangana Ranaut slams the Recording Academy and Oscars for not recognizing Late Mangeshkar; calls for 'total boycott'

It was a big moment for all, as New York-based Indian singer-songwriter Falguni Shah lifted the trophy at Grammy Awards 2022. She won the award for 'A Colorful World’ in the best children’s album category. She took to her Instagram handle to thank the Recording Academy. She captioned her picture from the event as she wrote, “I have no words to describe today’s magic.

Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab wins Grammy Awards

New York-based Pakistani singer Arooj Aftab has won her first Grammy Award. She won for her song Mohabbat in the Best Global Performance category. At the event, the 37-year-old singer mentioned that she is thrilled over her victory.

Cardi B deletes her social media accounts

Before the Grammy Awards 2022, Cardi B hit back at her fans and deleted social media accounts. She reportedly responded to a comment on social media that read, "dragging my kids all cause y’all though [sic] I was going to the Grammys and I didn’t the f**k? When the f**k I hinted I was going? Just f**kin stupid I can’t I needs to protect myself."

's absence from social media

While talking to GMA‘s JuJu Chang, Selena Gomez mentioned that she has not been on the internet for four and a half years and that she is happy. She said, “It has changed my life completely. I am happier, I am more present. I connect more with people. It makes me feel normal.”