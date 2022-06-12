Aquaman 2: Amber Heard's scenes allegedly increased despite losing the defamation case; Johnny Depp fans vow to 'not watch it' [READ TWEETS]

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's defamation case became a hot topic of discussion among the netizens as the trial was televised. Both the actor made some serious allegations against each other. In the end, the court ruled out the judgment in Johnny Depp's favour and asked Amber Heard to pay $8.35 million compensation to the Pirates of the Caribbean star. Amidst the trial, fans of Johnny Depp had signed a petition demanding that Amber Heard be removed from Aquaman 2 as Johnny Depp was removed from the next instalment of Pirates of the Carribbean after her allegations. However, the latest reports suggest that her screen time has increased in the film. Johnny Depp fans are not at all happy with it. Also Read - Amber Heard spotted for the first time after defamation case verdict; gets slammed by Johnny Depp fans for travelling in a private jet

Just got a confirmation that the latest #Aquaman2 test screening that was held today still had Amber Heard from start to finish. Probably WB is testing the waters with the public now that the trial is over.

Screentime approximately around 20-25 mins.#AquamanAndTheLostKingdom pic.twitter.com/DQlLOD3Wrv — Undercover Audience (@UndercoverCine) June 8, 2022

Suddenly I do want Johnny to take his $10M — Officer Squarehead (@GalMarielena) June 8, 2022

over 4.5 million people signed to not have her in it... but the decide to go ahead and test the waters LOL ... sounds like my toddler after i tell her no your toy won't float if you throw it in the water. AND she does it anyway... toy never to be seen again ??? — Joy Ann (@JoyAnn96581676) June 9, 2022

If she stays in it.. I def will NOT watch it! — SPM (@fanofquay) June 9, 2022

They are going to find the waters are actually lava we aren't interested in aquaman 2 with amber in it and that's it. I don't even know why this is still happening she should have gone a long time ago — charlotte wilkins (@investedintrial) June 9, 2022

Ok . NOT WATCHING. that'll be 52 people connected to me that will NOT be watching it — Anuhazi (@LorettaBeno) June 9, 2022

Apart from this, Amber Heard also got slammed for her lifestyle. She made her first appearance post the trial in which she was spotted getting off a private plane. This comes after her lawyer claimed that she does not have money to pay to Johnny Depp.