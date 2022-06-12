Aquaman 2: Amber Heard's scenes allegedly increased despite losing the defamation case; Johnny Depp fans vow to 'not watch it' [READ TWEETS]
Aquaman 2 has Amber Heard play a key role. During the trial in defamation case, Johnny Depp's fans had demanded justice by signing a petition to get her removed from the film.
