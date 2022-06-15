Aquaman 2: Did DC fire Amber Heard after losing defamation against Johnny Depp? Here's what we know

Amber Heard and Johnny Depp's much publicised defamation case kept everyone hooked. As their trial was televised, everyone got to hear the accusations that the two ex-lovers threw at each other. From Amber Heard's shocking allegation that Johnny Depp shoved a bottle inside her to Johnny's claim that Amber threw a glass bottle at him that chipped off his fingertip, a lot of shocking statements were made. The judge ruled out in favour of Johnny Depp and now Amber Heard has to pay him a huge sum. Amidst this, rumours were rife that she has been removed from Aquaman 2. Also Read - BTS' Jungkook aka Gold Maknae's net worth, love affairs and more shocking facts will blow your mind

Is Amber Heard out of Aquaman 2? Also Read - Brahmastra: When Alia Bhatt gushed about her dream of working with Ranbir Kapoor; 'There was a time when...'

During the trial, a lot of people signed petitions to get her removed from the DC film. And now reports had it that she has been removed from the film. As per a source of Just Jared, the actress' part has been cut out from Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom. Not just that, the source also mentioned that a new actress will be brought on board to play Mera. However, as per a source of Variety, all these rumours are baseless and Amber Heard is still very much a part of the film. The source informed the publication, "The rumor mill continues as it has from day one — inaccurate, insensitive and slightly insane." Well, it's only DC to give out an official update about Amber Heard's role in Aquaman 2. Also Read - BTS NOT on hiatus? HYBE's latest statement brings MAJOR relief to ARMYs

Amber Heard's take on trolls

On Today Show, Amber Heard shared her views on social media trolling that she has been going through ever since the trial began. She said, "I don’t care what one thinks about me or what judgments you want to make about what happened in the privacy of my own home, in my marriage, behind closed doors. I don’t presume the average person should know those things. And so I don’t take it personally. But even somebody who this sure I’m deserving of all this hate and vitriol, even if you think that I’m lying, you still couldn’t look me in e eye and tell me that you think on social media there’s been a fair representation. You cannot tell me that you think that this has been fair."