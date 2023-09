Ahead of the full trailer of the much-anticipated movie of 2023 Aquaman and the Lost Kingdom which will be released on September 14, DC has released a brief teaser for its fans. The year 2023 may not have been easy for DC Comics following the box office failure of Shazam! Fury of the Gods, Blue Beetle, and The Flash. However, with Aquaman 2, things could turn in its favour! Also Read - Amber Heard relocates to Europe after her trial with Johnny Depp – here's how she's now living her days

The teaser brings to DC fans Arthur Curry (Jason Momoa) as he gears up to combat new troubles. It is interesting to see him float, reign and guard the waters. “I’m gonna kill Aquaman” is the unsettling threat from Black Manta (Yahya Abdul-Mateen II) who is hellbent on destroying everything Aquaman holds. A few seconds later, Aquaman rises from the sea on a massive and blue seahorse. What’s unmissable is an octopus that clings to the seahorse. The teaser also brings to the viewers quick snapshots of his house on fire, underwater clashes, and new underwater enemies. Also Read - Johnny Depp accused of paying former girlfriends, first wife over $150 million to buy silence in Amber Heard trial [Read Report]

According to the official description of the film, Black Manta is more dreadful than before, and firm about the idea to exert the power of the mythic Black Trident. To beat him, Aquaman will seek his imprisoned brother, Orm’s help. With Orm, the former King of Atlantis, Aquaman will create an alliance. They have no option but to join forces save kingdom, Aquaman’s family, and the world, from “irreversible destruction”. Also Read - Top Hollywood News Weekly Rewind: BTS bags ten nominations at MAMA 2022; Amber Heard accused of death of BFF and more

Trending Now

DC, while sharing the teaser on YouTube, also confirmed that Amber Heard will essay the role of Mera.