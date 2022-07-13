Kim Kardashian personifies sex appeal from head to toe. To quote the famous song by the famous pop-rock band, The Police, “Every breath she takes, every move she makes, every step she takes” radiates sex appeal. That aspect often makes the world forget that her personal life is almost always in turmoil be it her relationships or the flak she draws online for various reasons. Speaking of her relationships, speculations are now flying thick and fast of Kim Kardashian and ex-husband Kanye West getting back together despite the reality TV star currently going steady with boyfriend Pete Davidson. So, how much truth is there to these rumours? Also Read - BTS: J-Hope aka Jung Ho-seok scores big with solo More; song ranks on Billboard's 'Hot 100' within 12 days of release

Kim Kardashian dismisses reunion rumours with Kanye West

Debunking all speculation of her and Kanye West rekindling their relationship even for the sake of their kids, Kim Kardashian simply took to her official Instagram handle to post a series of pictures with current boyfriend, Pete Davidson, a comedian by profession. The happy space both can be seen in these pics tells anybody all they need to know about whom Kim wishes to be with at this point in time. Check out her post below:

Kim Kardashian claims her beauty standards are 'attainable'

During a recent conversation with Allure magazine, when was asked if she feels "responsible, even guilty, for setting an unrealistic, unattainable beauty standard", the socialite insisted that if she's doing it, "it's attainable," adding that she always bees herself and the only cosmetic surgery she's had is Botox, emphasising that rumours of her lip or cheek fillers or eyelash extensions are all baseless. Not surprisingly, and justifiably so, she's come under a lot of flak online, being trolled left, right and centre for her "tone deaf" and downright "delusional" claims.