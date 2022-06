Zendaya and Tom Holland havefast metamorphosed into one of Hollywood's most loved celebrity couples after going public with their relationship. The A-list power couple keeps dishing out hip and nonchalant couple goals, typical to modern-day pairs. Of course, when you're such a famous pair, who's starred opposite each other in a blockbuster franchise like Marvel's Spider-Man, there's bound to be a lot of rumours and gossip, too, that float around to go with the adulation. One such recent rumour was of Zendaya getting pregnant with Tom Holland's baby, which the actress has now issued a clarification over.