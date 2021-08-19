It looks like BTS' member Jungkook has found his lookalike. Currently, a girl who is a trainee Girls Planet 999 is trending on social media and it is all because of Jungkook. Fans have managed to spot striking resemblance between trainee who goes by the name Kang Yeseo and the member of the boy band. Netizens are quite surprised to see the striking resemblance shared by the two. Also Read - BTS' music producer Pdogg reportedly earned 40.77 billion in just six months for his work with K-pop superstars

A tweet talking about similar they look read, "So there's a girl who looks like Jungkook whose name is Kang Yeseo....... I.... She literally looks like him. This girl is literally what Jungkook would look like if he was a girl... She's so mooi." Not just on Twitter, on many other social media platforms in Korea, their resemblance is being discussed widely as reported by Koreaboo. A netizen posted about them looking alike and then there were hoards of messages in agreement. A netizen wrote, "Usually I have a hard time agreeing with posts like this, so I typically sigh before clicking on it. The resemblance is really there." Another one wrote, "I came into the post without believing it, but the resemblance is there." From his signature open mouth pose to his nose, fans are comparing them and their features.

So there's a girl who looks like Jungkook whose name is Kang Yeseo....... I.... She literally looks like him. This girl is literally what Jungkook would look like if he was a girl... She's so mooi — ⁷정국 의 연인 (@KRAYJEFORMYSELF) August 18, 2021

Meanwhile, it was just yesterday that Jungkook was trending on Twitter. ARMY was calling him 'History Maker' and 'Vocal Powerhouse' a three of his solo songs are ruling the Billboard Chart. His songs My Time, Begin and Euphoria have got back on the Billboard's World Digital Sales Chart and fans couldn't stop celebrating the same. Indeed he seems to be a history maker and we shall see how far does his lookalike go in Girls Planet 999.