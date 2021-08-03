ARMY trends CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG as BTS member V's song Sweet Night achieves a big milestone

While BTS witnessed a huge hike in their fanbase after delivering global chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance, the members are also known for their solo tracks, which often shatter records across the world. And the latest one to join the list is V's self-composed track, Sweet Song. The track has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify and we saw ARMY trending CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG on Twitter. Released in 2o20, the song had created several records across digital and streaming platforms. Here are some of the tweets...
The song is penned by Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel Lindgren Shulz, Kim Tae-hyung, Sujong Park and Hui Su Kang.
