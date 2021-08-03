ARMY trends CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG as BTS member V's song Sweet Night achieves a big milestone

While BTS witnessed a huge hike in their fanbase after delivering global chartbusters like Dynamite, Butter and Permission To Dance, the members are also known for their solo tracks, which often shatter records across the world. And the latest one to join the list is V's self-composed track, Sweet Song. The track has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify and we saw ARMY trending CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG on Twitter. Released in 2o20, the song had created several records across digital and streaming platforms. Here are some of the tweets...

Taehyung's self composed song Sweet Night has now supassed 150M streams on spotify!

We are so proud of you! CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG#SweetNight150M

taekook both had an achievement today, now imagine the power if we get a subunit CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #SweetNight150M

CONGRATULATIONS JUNGKOOK#Euphoria260M

• First & only song in the world to reach 118 #1 on iTunes Single chart

• First K-OST in history to spend 100 days on Worldwide iTunes

• Spotify Fastest K-OST to reach 150M Congratulations Taehyung#SweetNight150M

When "Sweet night" was finally played on the drama it's made for 'Itaewon Class' as bgm on its 13th episode. Now the song is the fastest k- ost to reached 150M plays on Spotify! ♡ CONGRATULATIONS TAEHYUNG #SweetNight150M

'Sweet Night' by Kim Taehyung has surpassed 150 million streams on Spotify and it is the most fastest Korean OST that reached 150M streams! Congratulations Taehyung!!????

Thank you so much for giving us this masterpiece..?#SweetNight150M #V

Thank you so much for giving us this masterpiece..?#SweetNight150M #Vpic.twitter.com/DfnxEphivY — ᴮᴱnicole⁷ ⟭⟬ ∞ ᴾᵀᴰ is out now (@moniminimochi) August 3, 2021

The song is penned by Melanie Joy Fontana, Michel Lindgren Shulz, Kim Tae-hyung, Sujong Park and Hui Su Kang.