ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area

The popularity of BTS aka Bangtan Boys seems to be affecting their privacy as once again we saw fans invading their personal space by stalking, tracking their flights and gathering at the airport area. Well, this action has made ARMY furious we saw them trending RESPECT BTS PRIVACY on Twitter, where they requested fans to not crowd near their hotel as the world is still in the middle of the pandemic. Here are some of the tweets...
Well, we hope this request from ARMY will be followed by fans and BTS members will have their privacy and personal space.
