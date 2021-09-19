ARMY trends 'RESPECT BTS PRIVACY' after fans track flights of Bangtan Boys and crowd the airport area

The popularity of BTS aka Bangtan Boys seems to be affecting their privacy as once again we saw fans invading their personal space by stalking, tracking their flights and gathering at the airport area. Well, this action has made ARMY furious we saw them trending RESPECT BTS PRIVACY on Twitter, where they requested fans to not crowd near their hotel as the world is still in the middle of the pandemic. Here are some of the tweets... Also Read - BTS: ARMY trends 'Congratulations Jimin' as the handsome hunk achieves THIS big milestone

RESPECT BTS PRIVACY I want to clarify that I do not and will never support stalkers / sasaengs. I'm already walking on thin ice, however I hope that the same energy that was put into harassing me for asking a question will be put into antis and people who packed at the airport. pic.twitter.com/FUtuFymfjm — hourly jimin (@hourlyjimin) September 19, 2021

people tracking their flight, going to the airport, crowding the area, clicking pictures, trying to touch them ??? what part of "do not visit the airport" don't they understand. JUST RESPECT BTS PRIVACY they'll be more than happy and feel safe pic.twitter.com/opirhYq96J — lovely jubbly (@taeveeee) September 19, 2021

good morning, please respect bts privacy and do not crowd near their hotel, please remember we r in the middle of a whole pandemic, they r traveling after almost 2 years, please give them the privacy they deserve :> pic.twitter.com/wC7PW6IH5X — hourlyjoonsmile (@hourlyjoonsmile) September 19, 2021

Respect BTS privacy.....come on Army-ies you really wanna do this be like everyone else....somea crazed fans that we are totally not ...we are more than that..... pic.twitter.com/hlEWfjrBs8 — yoonga boonga (@yoongleboon) September 19, 2021

It’s literally 2021 we should be able to make fansite jobless with 0 interactions. And armys that go to airplanes and track their landing time should literally just leave the fandom if you can’t respect bts privacy and as human being you don’t deserve to be here pic.twitter.com/QXjjtzQobU — rk (@taesjoony) September 19, 2021

imagine the long and tiring flight and when it's time to get out, you hope for some refreshment but then all you get is surrounded by irritating ppl and cameras. moreover you can't say anything to them. sadly this is one of the worst situation our boys face!

RESPECT BTS' PRIVACY — ♡Shruti⁷ | lovely jubbly ✧ (@shrutxii) September 19, 2021

so you wanna tell me that sasaeng gained more followers when they're already private right now wtf army why ? it's that because you guys also want know update from that sasaeng ? can you just respect bts privacy ? — eieyraaa⁷ mimi ☆ koo (@Vmingguksss) September 19, 2021

