ARMY wants BTS to collaborate with American singer Missy Elliott; here's her RESPONSE

For long, fans or as they are fondly known as ARMY, are anticipating a collaboration of BTS with a big star. Many names have come to fore. From Jennifer Lopez to Selena Gomez, ARMY has been demanding a collaboration of the K-pop band with some of the biggest names from Hollywood. Now, another name has been added to the list. We are talking about Missy Elliott.

The American rapper recently answered a few questions by the fans on Twitter. One of the question was about her collab with BTS. A fan wrote, "please missy@MissyElliott just collaborate with bts I can't leave this world without something of you guys." To this, she responded saying she is down for the show but it will be BTS' call. She replied, "of course that would be their call I'm down 4 show." On another tweet talking about her and BTS' collaboration, she responded with purple hearts.

of course that would be their call I’m down 4 sho????? — Missy Elliott (@MissyElliott) August 25, 2021

Ever since Missy has teased with a collaboration with BTS, ARMY has gone crazy. They are unable to contain their excitement and are showing it all on Twitter.

i think i would pass out if a missy elliot x bts collab happened. just imagine the power — ?naomi? (@yunhobbyy) August 26, 2021

Meanwhile, just yesterday, it got confirmed that BTS will be collaborating Grammy-Award winner Megan Thee Stallion for the remixed version of their song Butter. It will release on August 27. Weverse released a statement that read, "‘Butter’ (feat. Megan Thee Stallion) features the inimitable rap, signature sounds and ad-libbing of three-time Grammy Award-winner Megan Thee Stallion with the exceptional personality of BTS showcased in the original song to create an even richer experience for all listeners." And now we are eagerly waiting for August 27 for the remix to drop. Aren't you excited?