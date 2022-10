BTS member Jin is going to be the first one to enlist. As we know, the debate of whether BTS will get military exemption or not has been raging since three years now. Just after the supremely successful Yet To Come concert in Busan, Big Hit Music announced that all members of the band intend to serve in the South Korean military. Jin will be the first to enlist after he completes his pending professional assignments. He has a single coming up soon. The rest of the members will follow soon. The group intends to convene its group activities again from 2025. It is expected that Yoongi aka SUGA will follow suit soon. It is not known if the maknaes will enlist together or go one by one. Also Read - BTS: Indian ARMY conducts a live streaming of the Bangtan Boys' Busan Concert in Delhi; celebrates Jimin's birthday [View Pics]

Honestly, this announcement comes as no surprise. It is a law for Korean men to serve in the military. It is a known fact that they are patriotic and always said that they did serve as and when the time comes. Now, a fan of Kim Seokjin has shared a clip of the iconic scene from Crash Landing On You. Take a look...

????? — waiting for 2025 (@jnkooker) October 17, 2022

I know this is a joke but if he really has partner a right now they must be really sad and gonna miss each other. He is going to be away for some months so i don't know whether to laugh or cry right now? — Jk's❤⁷ (@Sana_Jungkookk) October 17, 2022

STOP ITTTT !! ?? — ?⟭⟬ HopeandSunshine ᴮᴱ⁷ ⟭⟬? (@HopeandSunshin3) October 17, 2022

WHY AM I LAUGIHG THS IS TERRIBLE DARK HUMOUR — rawr⁷ (@smollrawr) October 17, 2022

Well, some news channels are saying that officials are looking at ways in which the group can perform partially even during enlistment. BTS fans have mixed reactions on this. Let us see how things move forward with the group.