A very distressing piece of news is coming from South Korea. Popular K-pop band, Astro's member, Moonbin has reportedly been found dead. Moonbin was 25 year old when his manager found him in an unresponsive state at his apartment. As per Koreaboo, Yonhap reported that the manager immediately called the police upon finding Moonbin at his apartment. An official from Seoul's Gangnam Police station reportedly told the media that the 25-year-old actor, singer and songwriter might have taken his own life. However, Moonbin's cause of demise is under investigation. The Gangnam police later said that they are investigating the case.

Moonbin found dead in his apartment

Moonbin along with the rest of the Astro members, that is, MJ, Jinjin, Cha Eunwoo, Yoon Sanha and Rocky debuted under Fantiago, a South Korean record label and talent management agency in 2016. Moonbin also formed a subunit with fellow member Sanha. Moonbin's demise has come as a huge shock for Arohas and everyone in South Korea. A couple of minutes ago, the record label Fantiago released a statement on the demise of the Astro member. They confirmed his death and apologised to the fans for the sad piece of news.

They have asked the fans to refrain from spreading malicious gossips and rumours and leave the family of the bereaved to mourn in peace. The funeral of Moonbin will be held privately with family members, friends and colleagues in attendance.

no.. pls say its not true… pic.twitter.com/8tdjTXcah7 — 나타? wts astro (@nathxwoo) April 19, 2023

Arohas mourn the demise of Moonbin

As soon as the reports of Moonbin's tragic demise surfaced, Arohas has been taking to their Twitter handle, hoping that it is just a death hoax. The news of Moonbin's demise has been reported by various South Korean media outlets. He is known amongst the Arohas as a puppy cat. Arohas are mourning the demise of Moonbin.

oh my god i'm just seeing the news. rest in peace, moonbin. sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and close one. — laemono⁷ ? (@randagustd) April 19, 2023

Heaven has gained another angel, another piece of my heart shattered again as I heard the news about moonbin's sudden demise. My deepest sympathy to moonbin's family. Rest in Peace, Moonbin?️?️♡ #Moonbin pic.twitter.com/lsobNn98Bp — xhleyah. (@solelyyjw) April 19, 2023

astaghfirullah masih ganyangka moonbin beneran udah gaada ? https://t.co/kruFtIdWbs — eno (@hwangppil) April 19, 2023

Rest in peace moonbin..? — danik (@wnnkd) April 19, 2023

moonbin, please take care. i love you and miss you forever — thao (@2thaoo) April 19, 2023

rest in Peace, Moonbin?? — cynn micynn?!?! ?? (@justanadooong) April 19, 2023

rest in peace moonbin ❤️ i hope you're in a better place now — ? (@01fiIe) April 19, 2023

oh my god i'm just seeing the news. rest in peace, moonbin. sending my thoughts and prayers to his family and close one. — laemono⁷ ? (@randagustd) April 19, 2023

They can save us, but we can't save them.

Rest in peace Moonbin.

Please take care Arohas. — why a squirrel gotta enlist?⁷ (@jkbobahead) April 19, 2023

condolences to moonbin’s family and friends. i haven’t following kpop news for some years but the recent news really made my heart drop. he was so young. rest in peace moonbin ?️? — • (@sternenklares) April 19, 2023

i love you so much and i’ll miss you a lot. thank you for all the love you’ve given that helped me survive, i’m sorry that i’m unable to give that back to you. rest well, moonbin angel. ♥︎ pic.twitter.com/aChWXjd1Su — 산’s sya ♡ SEEING ATEEZ ! (@lovercsan) April 19, 2023

Moonbin has a sister Moon Sua who is also a K-pop idol. She is a part of a K-pop girl group called Billile. We express sincere condolences to the family of Moonbin. May his soul rest in peace.

Disclaimer: Reach out to a doctor, mental health expert or an NGO immediately if you come across anyone who is dealing with suicidal thoughts, anxiety, going through depression.