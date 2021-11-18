Attention Army, BTS leader RM is SO done dealing with Bangtan Boys and their antics and these hilarious videos are proof

Just yesterday, global pop stars BTS jetted off to the US for their Permission To Dance on stage in LA concert and other commitments (appearance on the James Corden show). Now, except for RM (Kim Namjoon), the leader of BTS, none of the members are that well-versed in English. They understand a little and can speak broken English (which is fine due to differences in grammar in their native language and English). While they have considerably improved over the years, here's a look back at the times when the Bangtan boys left RM wondering what the heads and tail of what they wanted to say. Now, BTS is also known for their humour. The boys would not shy away from pulling each others' legs even in front of the camera. And that sometimes puts Namjoon in a soup. Also Read - BTS: When Jimin and Suga opened up about dating despite their busy schedules

So, we have come across a few videos that we would like to share with y'all. Long back when BTS was being interviewed, Jin (Kim Seokjin) would often boast about his worldwide handsome face (does that now too, no complain) and it would crack up RM because he would always act a little extra while doing so. We are talking about his trademark flying kiss. Also, BTS ARMY, do you remember when the Butter singer said "I am pig oink oink"? Hilarious to another level. Also Read - BTS leader RM is a staunch supporter of LGBTQ community and these instances are proof

(Jung Hoseok) J-Hope's extra dance routines in the middle of everything or his constantly overflowing love for sprite always left RM speechless in the most adorable manner. Jungkook (Jeon Jungkook) zoning out or mispronouncing words or goofing around in front of the camera or V (Kim Taehyung) chipping in and then getting confused himself as to what he wanted to say in the first place to the AWKWARD silences, RM has been dealing with BTS' antic for a long time. Also, there are frequent TMIs doled out by the members that take not just the BTS ARMY but also RM by a surprise. There's more and we can go on, but it's more fun to watch. Also Read - BTS members respond to worried ARMY's 'Have a Safe Flight' in the cutest possible manner - view posts

PS. Keep tissues ready in case you burst into tears from a laughter attack. Watch the videos here:

Talking about their Permission To Dance On Stage in LA concert. BTS will be performing at the SoFi stadium in Inglewood on 27th and 28th November and again on 1st and 2nd December. The online streaming of the last day of the concert will be held a day later, that is on 3rd December. A delayed screening of the same will reportedly happen on December 12.