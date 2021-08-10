Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V describes his 'ideal woman', Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is till in love with him and more

We all love Hollywood and its stars. Every day, we have some of them trending for various reasons. Today, stars like BTS' V, , , Jennifer Aniston, Sophie Turner and others made it to the headlines. Here's your daily dose of all the trending stories straight from the Hollywood. Also Read - From J-Hope's latest hobby to BTS members sleeping in underwear: Interesting facts about the Bangtan Boys that you must know

BTS' V describes his ideal woman Also Read - BTS' Suga aka Min Yoongi's dolls are so realistic they'll make your jaw drop to the floor – view pics

A throwback interview of BTS member V resurfaced in which he had described his ideal woman. He had stated that he wants "a girl that knows how to save money when I make money." He also stated that the girl should be able to stop him from spending too much and take care of his parents. He had also mentioned that he wants three children if not five. Also Read - BTS: Jimin's love for The Boss Baby has not only taught him English but also inspired ADORABLE fan art — view pics

Kanye West claims Kim Kardashian is still in love with him

The ace rapper is coming up with a new song titled Donda, lyrics of which, have left fans wondering if the song is based on Kim Kardashian. The lyrics go, "Time and space is a luxury / But you came here to show that you're still in love with me," and fans are speculating that he is stating that Kim is still in love with him. Kim and Kanye filed for a divorce earlier this year.

Jennifer Aniston ready to host The Bachelor

In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston was asked if she would like to be a guest host of The Bachelor since she is such a big fan. To this, the actress said, "od, I don’t know. I think they need a psychologist or psychiatrist, not just Chris Harrison — or whoever the host is now. There should be someone they can go and talk to." When further probed, she said, "OK, well, I’ll do that. Gladly. I’ll be the one picking roses in the rose garden."

Sophie Turner receives backlash being Princess Charlotte

In HBO's show The Prince, Sophie Turner has lent her voice to the character of Princess Charlotte. The show take shots at the Royal Family. Sophie Turner is being called a hypocrite because a few months ago, the actress had slammed the paparazzi for not respecting her child's privacy. Calling her a hypocrite, a comment on her post read, "Isn’t it just that children who rightfully deserve privacy from paparazzi also deserve the right for their image not to be used this way? This is a huge violation of privacy for these children and should be called out. Very disappointing."

vows to not give a penny to his mother

The ace filmmaker spoke with Brian Koppelman on his “The Moment” podcast and recalled a sarcastic comment that his mother passed about his writing. Sharing the thoughts he had then, Quentin Tarantino said, "When she said that to me in that sarcastic way, I was in my head and I go, ‘OK, lady, when I become a successful writer, you will never see a penny from my success. There will be no house for you. There’s no vacation for you, no Elvis Cadillac for mommy. You get nothing. Because you said that."