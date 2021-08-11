Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook gives a disappointing update about Decalcomania, Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer dating rumours and more

Among the newsmakers of today, we have stars like BTS' Jungkook, FRIENDS stars Jennifer Aniston and , Cardi B, and Travis Scott and more. So go no further, as we have got you covered with all the trending Hollywood stories of today. Read on. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jin to become an uncle, Cardi B shows off baby bump in teeny-tiny golden bikini and more

BTS' Jungkook updates about Decalcomania

During a latest fan meeting via Zoom, BTS' Jungkook was asked about his song Decalcomania. The singer stated that he has deleted the file as he wasn't happy with it. This left the ARMY highly disappointed. One fan wrote, "Jungkook deleting the decalcomania file is the worst thing that has ever happened to me."

Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer dating?

Rumours have it that FRIENDS star Jennifer Aniston and David Schwimmer have hit of again. Reportedly, after filming the FRIENDS reunion, they started texting and David even flew down to LA to meet Jennifer. Well, if this is true, then we are happy that they are no more on a BREAK.

and captured house hunting

As per the new pictures that have made it to the internet, Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck were photographed checking two properties in Beverly Hills and Toluca Lake. Reportedly, the house that Jennifer Lopez saw in Beverly Hills is priced at $85 million.

Cardi B calls out people who do not bathe regularly

Since Hollywood is engulfed in a debate over bathing regularly or not after and stated that they don't believe in regularly bathing their kids, Cardi B took to her Twitter handle and wrote, "Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? It’s giving itchy".

Wassup with people saying they don’t shower ? ? It’s giving itchy. — iamcardib (@iamcardib) August 10, 2021

Kylie Jenner birthday tributes

Since it is Kylie Jenner's birthday, all her family members are dropping sweet posts on social media. Her partner Travis Scott also made many posts on Insta stories expressing how excited he is on her birthday. Sisters , Kim Kardashian and others also made posts on her birthday.