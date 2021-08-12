Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V's priceless reaction when asked if BTS has hooked up with ARMY, Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's daughter over dinner and more

Among the newsmakers of today, we have K-pop band BTS. The stars were asked by Ellen DeGeneres whether they have ever hooked up with ARMY and only V gave a reaction. Further, Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez once again made it to the headlines as the former was spotted with latter's daughter. So here are all the trending Hollywood stories of today. Also Read - Watch: V's reaction to Ellen DeGeneres' question if BTS members have hooked up with ARMY will leave you in splits

Has BTS ever hooked up with ARMY?

While K-pop band BTS is very close to their fans known as ARMY, they were asked if they have ever hooked up with any of their fans. Ellen DeGeneres asked BTS this question and it was only V who responded. He said, "Not, not. No!" leaving everyone laughing.

Ben Affleck bond with Jennifer Lopez' daughter

While over the past few days we saw a lot of pictures of Ben Affleck and Jennifer Lopez, social media is now going crazy over his bonding with Jlo's daughter. A picture of Ben Affleck, Jennifer Lopez and her daughter exiting a restaurant post dinner has gone viral.

Bella Hadid stuns all in a bright pink bikini

In a photo dump, Bella Hadid shared several pictures that gave her fans a glimpse of her vacation. Among the many, some saw her in teeny-tiny bikinis. These are throwback pictures from February 2021. Take a look.

Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis address bathing debate

Aston Kutcher and Mila Kunis were the ones who started debate over bathing and now they have addressed the same via a funny video. They shared a video from their bathroom with the caption, "This bathing thing is out of hand. #KutcherBathroomTalks." In the video, we here Ashton saying, "Are you trying to injure them with water? This is ridiculous! What's going on?" to which Mila replied, "We're bathing our children."

Chris Hemsworth treated to adorable home baked cake

On Chris Hemsworth's birthday, his kids made him feel special by baking a cake. Giving a glimpse of it, he wrote, "Thanks for all the birthday messages! Had an epic day with the family and succeeded in devouring 75% of this awesome cake that my kids made before collapsing into a giant sugary heap of joy. Love you all ! Cheers"