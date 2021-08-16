Trending Hollywood news today: Jennifer Lopez's big plans for Ben Affleck's birthday, BTS' RM reveals who is the best and worst dancer among the gang and more

We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Among the top newsmakers of the day are Korean band BTS, Hustlers star Jennifer Lopez and her love interest Ben Affleck, Nick Jonas and Priyanka Chopra, Jason Momoa and others. So without any delay, here's all the dope from Hollywood. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' V's priceless reaction when asked if BTS has hooked up with ARMY, Ben Affleck bonds with Jennifer Lopez's daughter over dinner and more

BTS' RM reveals who is the worst and best dancer among the gang Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook gives a disappointing update about Decalcomania, Jennifer Aniston-David Schwimmer dating rumours and more

In an interview, Korean band BTS' leader RM revealed who is the slowest and fastest learning dancer in the gang. He took V, Jimin, and J-Hope's name and stated that they learn the fastest. Among the slowest, he picked himself. The band also picked J-Hope, V and Jimin as the dance leaders. Also Read - Did Jennifer Lopez just hint at a collaboration with BTS with her latest social media post? Fans believe so

Jennifer's birthday plans for Ben Affleck

A source informed HollywoodLife that Jennifer Lopez has planned an 'adults only' trip to celebrate Ben Affleck's 49th birthday. "Jennifer has been planning a special getaway for Ben’s birthday. She wanted them to be away together," a source said. Further adding, "She wanted it to be an adults-only trip, just the two of them to spend time together as a couple. They are keeping the whereabouts very quiet. Not many people know where they’re going and she’d like to keep it that way."

Nick Jonas-Priyanka Chopra's romantic lunch date

Recently pictures of Priyanka Chopra and Nick Jonas have them getting all cosy and lovey-dovey during their lunch date. In one of the pictures, we see PeeCee kissing Nick Jonas. How adorable are these two?

Jason Momoa says his kids can't watch Game of Thrones

During his stint on radio show Fitzy and Wippa, Jason Momoa stated that his two kids can watch whatever is coming up next. But what he did in the past during his career, is not for his kids. This also includes Game of Thrones. He was quoted saying, "They're not going to watch Game of Thrones either, even though it's fantastic. But you know, there's stuff that you just... they can't watch Conan. So right now, superheroes and on, we're good."