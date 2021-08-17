Trending Hollywood news today: BTS breaking up news worries ARMY, Khloe Kardashian slams a troll talking about her 'self-worth' and more

The day is about to end but not without your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. The every buzzing Hollywood stars ruled the headlines today and how! Among the newsmakers, we have Korean boy band BTS, , sister , Joe Jonas, and Joe Jonas. Scroll on! Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM reveals he is envious of Jin, Britney Spears' father Jamie Spears steps down from conservatorship and more

Is BTS going to break up soon? Also Read - Hollywood Weekly News Rewind: BTS' Jin to become an uncle, Jennifer Lopez - Ben Affleck's whirlwind romance, Dwayne Johnson to not be a part of Fast & Furious and more

There have been rumours doing the rounds that Korean boy band BTS will split soon. However a report in Distractify has negated all the rumours. So far there are no cues about the band breaking up apart from the military transcription in South Korea which states that the young Korean men have to serve two years in the military by the time that they are 30. But BTS has also signed a contract with Billboard that has kept the ARMY hoping that the band won't break up anytime soon. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: Britney Spears posts topless video, Chrissy Teigen shows scars post breast implants removal, BTS' RM confesses he was jealous of Suga and more

Khloe Kardashian

Reports of Khloe Kardashian getting back with Triston Thompson who cheated on her in the past got one netizen assessing her 'self-worth'. Giving it back to the troll, Khloe wrote, "You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me."

You’re telling me you made an assessment about my life because of a random blog? I think that says more about you than it does about me. — Khloé (@khloekardashian) August 16, 2021

Britney Spears address b**b job and pregnancy rumours

On Instagram, Britney Spears set the record straight and wrote, "No guys ... I didn’t get a b**b job in just a week ... nor am I pregnant ... I have boobs in these pics cause I devoured food !!!! Before I show you more pics of my body … I want you to understand my thoughts on exposing my skin !!!! In my opinion it’s quite twisted the immediate response of when any woman is hot and they want to shed a layer … no … I’m not talking in a strip club or a performance … just on a practical scale of being in your car and realizing you’re wearing a stupid long sleeve shirt in the summer !!!!"

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Kylie Jenner soars the temperature in pink and yellow bikini

Teasing a new swimwear line, Kylie Jenner posted a video showing off her hot curves dressed in a pink and yellow bikini. She looked freaking HAWT!

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kylie page? (@kyli_egallery)

Joe Jonas poses nude

On Joe Jonas' birthday, wifey Sophie Turner shared a bathroom self that had her husband nude. He was standing behind her and one could see his chiseled body.