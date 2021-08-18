Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on BTS' V in Iron Man style, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's kissing pictures go viral and more

We all love Hollywood and its stars. On that note, here are all the news pieces that kept the Hollywood stars buzzing. Among the newsmakers, we have Korean boy band member V, lovebirds Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck, Wonder Woman Gal Gadot, Britney Spears and more. So scroll on. Also Read - BTS REVEALS the song that reminds them of their eternal bond with ARMY and its the perfect choice!

BTS' V gets love from ARMY Iron Man-style

It was 3000 years ago that BTS named Kim Taehyung aka V as the band's final member. Celebrating this day, his fans took to Twitter to trend 'I Love You 3000 Taehyung'. Now we all know that 'I Love You 3000' is connected to Tony Stark aka Iron Man from Avengers Endgame.

Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck's kiss

As Jennifer Lopez and Ben Affleck are back together, they are painting the Hollywood red with their love. Recently, a picture of them kissing went viral on social media. The picture was reportedly clicked as JLo said goodbye to Ben Affeck outside his home in CA.

Gal Gadot shares picture while breast pumping

Wonder Woman Gal Gadot who recently embraced motherhood again shared a picture from the backstage. In the picture, we see her getting ready while pumping milk for her little one. She shared the picture with the caption, "Just me, backstage, being a mom".

Britney Spears quotes ex Justin Timberlake

In a recent post, Britney Spears used lyrics from ex-boyfriend Justin Timberlake's song Filthy. She shared a picture of a cat and wrote, "As JT would say … haters gonna say it’s fake !!!!!” Britney captioned the image of the cat and an unidentified person. “I MEAN … wow I have no idea … what do you guys think ? ???? I’ve always liked small kittens … although big cats are extremely smart they always sort of scared me."

Dua Lipa impresses in a barely there bikini

Taking to Instagram, Dua Lipa shared some pictures that set the internet on fire. Posing in a barely there bikini, Dua Lipa left her fans grasping for breath as she showed off her well-toned body.