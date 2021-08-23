Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook finds a place in Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; Kim Kardashian hooked to ex Kanye West's album Donda and more

As the day comes to an end, we bring to you your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. K-pop band BTS once again kept trending thanks to its member Jungkook. Meanwhile, called for attention as she is hooked to her now ex-husband 's latest album Donda. Read all here. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook becomes a part of Beyonce's Virgo Yearbook; ecstatic fans call it a 'legendary moment' - read tweets

BTS' Jungkook finds place in 's yearbook

A baby Jungkook's picture has appeared in Beyonce' Virgo yearbook. While the singer celebrates her birthday on September 4, he celebrates his birthday on September 1. Fans are now rooting for them to have a collab.

Kim Kardashian hooked to Kanye West's Donda

Just two days after they were spotted out on a lunch date, Kim Kardashian shared a picture of her car radio. It had mix taps playing with the songs of Kanye West's recently released album Donda.

.@KimKardashian listening to #DONDA Mix Test in her car today ? pic.twitter.com/umRqwCSyaZ — Photos Of Kanye West (@PhotosOfKanye) August 21, 2021

slams Disney’s ‘misogynistic attack’

As Scarlett Johansson filed a case against Disney, Marvel's parent company for releasing Black Widow in theatres and digitally simultaneously, in her recent reply, she hit back with full power. Her lawyer was quoted saying, “After initially responding to this litigation with a misogynistic attack against Scarlett Johansson, Disney is now, predictably, trying to hide its misconduct in a confidential arbitration," as reported by Deadline.

Tom Holland's cryptic post after Spider-Man: No Way Home trailer leak

After the trailer of Spider-Man: No Way Home leaked online leading to several memes, Tom Holland made a cryptic post on his Insta stories and wrote, "You ain't ready!"

feels he is too old to be James Bond

To magazine Canadice, Daniel Craig stated that he is too old now to play James Bond. He was quoted saying, "I still do as many stunts as I can because I enjoy the physicality of it – I always have, even before Bond. But I have grown older and don’t bounce back as well as I did. I’ve hurt myself on every single Bond movie since I started, it’s just par for the course."