BTS' RM reveals his proudest moment; Ben Affleck scouts for engagement ring for Jennifer Lopez at Tiffany's and more Trending Hollywood news today

Just like any other day, Hollywood stars made it to the news circuit for various reasons. And just like any other day, we are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Among the newsmakers today, we have BTS' leader RM who shared his proudest moment. Ben Affleck who has rekindled with Jennifer Lopez was caught looking at rings at Tiffany's and more. Scroll on. Also Read - BTS’ MAP OF THE SOUL tour gets cancelled, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost welcome a baby boy and more Hollywood newsmakers of the week

BTS' RM's proudest moment

K-pop band BTS' leader RM recently revealed one of his proudest moments. He has been a great admirer of Gyeongbokgung Palace and he shared that performing in front of the palace was his proudest moment. He was quoted saying, "'I just can’t believe that I performed in front of Geunjeongjeon! I believe that this is one of the proudest and most honorable things I did until now…" Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: ARMY showers love on BTS' V in Iron Man style, Jennifer Lopez-Ben Affleck's kissing pictures go viral and more

Ben Affleck hunts for engagement rings for Jennifer Lopez? Also Read - Alex Rodriguez says, 'I'm in a great place' after his split with Jennifer Lopez

Ben Affleck was papped looking at the rings at Tiffany's along with his mother and children. It is being presumed that Ben was looking for rings for his ladylove Jennifer Lopez.

Kim Kardashian rocks a thong on a golf cart

Kim Kardashian took to Instagram to flaunt her new SKIMS collection. In the pictures shared, we see her showing off her hot curves in a black thong while seated in a golf cart. Check out her pictures here.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Kim Kardashian West (@kimkardashian)

Lockdown brought Shawn Mendes and Camila Cabello together

In a recent interview with Audacity Check In, Shawn Mendes shared how lockdown proved to be fruitful for his and Camila's relationship. He was quoted saying, “It feels good. It was like writing about the first couple of months actually in the lockdown. Camila and I were so lucky because we were able to just kind of be in a still moment, and it was the first time in the past six years that we’ve been just able to relax and not work at all."

Mindy Kaling And Padma Lakshmi slam an article stating 'Indian cuisine has only one spice'

Sharing a post talking about Indian cuisine having only one spice, Padma Lakshmi called it out to be 'racist'. In the caption, she wrote, "There is truly no need for something like this to be published in 2021 (or ever). It’s racist and lazy at best." Mindy Kaling also shared her views on the same and tweeted, "You don’t like a cuisine? Fine. But it’s so weird to feel defiantly proud of not liking a cuisine. You can quietly not like something too."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Padma Lakshmi (@padmalakshmi)