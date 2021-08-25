Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Butter remix with Megan Thee Stallion gets a release date, Selena Gomez is 'beyond proud' of her past work and more

As the day comes to an end, we are here with your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. K-pop band BTS remained in the headlines as the remix of their song Butter in association with Megan Thee Stallian is finally ready to launch. , who had once said that she 'signed her life away to Disney', now stated that she is proud of her past work. Read all the gossip here: Also Read - Yaay! After McDonald's Meal, gets ready for BTS' Korean dried seaweed snacks; check yummy deets

Grammy Award Winning star Megan Thee Stallion has collaborated with BTS for the remix version of Butter. The song will finally be out on August 27. It was after a court battle that Megan could manage to get a green signal for this remix.

Selena Gomez is proud of her past work

According to RadioTimes, Selena Gomez in a recent interview stated that she is proud of her past work. When asked if she was reluctant to make a comeback on TV, she said, "No, definitely not. I was looking for another show to do. And by the way, I’m beyond proud of the work that I did with Disney as well. It kind of shaped who I am in a way.” In the past, she had once stated that she 'signed her life away to Disney'.

rocks a green gown while on a romantic getaway with Devin Booker

Kendall Jenner who is enjoying a romantic trip with boyfriend Devin Booker recently shared a few pictures from a yacht. In the pictures, she can be seen dressed in a green gown looking beyond beautiful. Check it out.

Madonna shares picture of twins to celebrate their birthday

Madonna shared never-seen-before pictures of her twin daughters Stella and Estere to celebrate their birthday. She captioned it, "Happy Birthday Stella and Estere!!!! 2 Beautiful Souls……….who bring nothing but Joy to everyone they meet. So Grateful to have you both in my life."

and Priyanka's Matrix 4 gets a title

The much-anticipated fourth instalment of Matrix starring Keanu Reeves has now got its title. The film that also stars has been titled Resurrections.