Trending Hollywood news today: Missy Elliot responds to ARMY's demand of BTS collab, Kim Kardashian to not drop 'West' from her name post divorce and more

Among the newsmakers from Hollywood, today we have American rapper Missy Elliot and K-pop band BTS, Kim Kardashian-Kanye West, , and others. So without any further ado, scroll on.

Missy Elliot respond to ARMY's request for BTS collab

On Twitter, ARMY requested American Rapper Missy Elliot to collaborated with K-pop boy band BTS and she answered affirmative. She stated that she is up for a show if BTS is ready. After this, ARMY went crazy jumping of joy.

Kim Kardashian to not drop 'West' from her name

Latest reports state that Kim Kardashian is not going to drop 'West' from her name after her divorce from Kanye West. A report in TMZ says that Kim feels that it is important to have the same last name as her four children.

Britney Spears' sweet post for boyfriend

Taking to her Instagram account, Britney extended her thank you to her boyfriend for standing by her through tough times. She wrote, "Not only has this cute asshole been with me through the hardest years of my life but he happens to be an extremely good cook! Fast & Furious franchise, don’t miss out on your next star."

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Britney Spears (@britneyspears)

Fans are convinced that pregnant Kylie Jenner is having a boy

Kylie Jenner who is said to be pregnant with her second child shared a picture of daughter Stormi and captioned it as 'favorite girl'. This made fans believe that her second child is going to be a boy. "so you’re saying ‘it’s a boy," a comment read.

The Conjuring 3 gets leaked online

In another piracy involved event, recently released The Conjuring 3 has leaked online. The film that has been titled The Conjuring: Devil Made Me Do It is now said to be available online in HD quality.