Trending Hollywood news today: BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter Remix enthralls ARMY, Kim Kardashian wears a wedding dress at Kanye West's Donda Listening Event and more

Since morning, social media is abuzz, thanks to K-pop band BTS. The remix version of their hit song Butter in collaboration with Megan Thee Stallion has hit the internet. Plus, social media couldn't keep calm as showed up in a wedding dress at 's Donda Listening event. Here's all the dope from Hollywood.

BTS x Megan Thee Stallion's Butter remix is a hit

K-pop band BTS and Grammy Award winner Megan Thee Stallion collaborated for a remixed version of hit song Butter and ARMY is over the moon. Since morning, ARMY is trending the Butter remix on social media as they are listening to the song on loop.

Kim Kardashian-Kanye West recreate their wedding at a Donda listening event

Kim Kardashian who has filed for a divorce from Kanye West stunned all as she appeared in a white wedding gown at a Donda listening event. Fans are unable to believe their eyes.

Kim Kardashian shows up in a wedding dress at the end of Kanye West’s DONDA listening event.??‍♀️ pic.twitter.com/sCl2VRv66e — Hip Hop Ties (@HipHopTiesMedia) August 27, 2021

Camila Cabello clears the air over her engagement with Shawn Mendes

Since Camila Cabello was spotted wearing a ring on her engagement finger, many assumed that Shawn Mendes has popped the question. But in a conversation with , she cleared the air and stated that she is not engaged yet. "I swear to god, I don't know what hand the engagement ring goes on, so sometimes I'll just like put it on my ring finger," she said.

' most dangerous stunt for Mission Impossible 7

During the CinemaCon trade show in Las Vegas, a clip from Tom Cruise' Mission Impossible 7 was shown and reportedly, it was all about his most dangerous stunt. It had him riding motorbike through treacherous cliff. Reportedly, Tom in the video said, "We've been working on this for years. We're going to shoot it in Norway and it will be a motorcycle jump off a cliff into a base jump. I've wanted to do this since I was a little kid."

Spencer teaser out

Spencer teaser that shows as Princess Diana is out now. The teaser has impressed all her fans who are now desperately waiting to see more.