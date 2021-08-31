Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jungkook shares his last selfie before he turns 24, Kim Kardashian trolled for listening to Donda on mute and more

It's time to get a recap of all that happened in Hollywood today. We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. As usual, K-pop band BTS ruled the headlines. Since Jungkook is going to turn a year older tomorrow, fans are leaving no stone unturned to keep him buzzing. Further, once again made it to the headlines because of Kanye West' Donda. Read on. Also Read - BTS: Former Big Hit trainee reveals how Suga helped him when in need and we are in tears

Jungkook shares his last selfie before he turns 24 Also Read - BTS member Jimin shares an update about his teeth that'll make ARMY 'sad'

As BTS' Jungkook is going to turn a year older tomorrow, he took to his Twitter handle to share his last selfie and ask ARMY for a wish. He captioned it as, "ARMY you are doing well, right?! Everyone, It's my birthday soon..! If you have words you want to talk to me please leave it!" ARMY just could not keep calm and showered his posts with comments. Also Read - BTS: Jungkook posts his last selfie before turning 24; asks ARMY to send lyrical messages – view posts

Kim Kardashian gets trolled

Kim Kardashian recently shared screenshots of her phone as she listened to ex-husband Kanye West' Donda. But fans were quick to point out that she was on mute. She got trolled on Twitter for the same.

kim kardashian posting screenshots of her listening to kanye’s new album on MUTE is taking me out pic.twitter.com/9Ec3JtE5c4 — ben de almeida (@benoftheweek) August 29, 2021

reacts to his doppelganger's pictures

As a few pictures of a police officer looking like Dwayne Johnson went viral on social media, The Rock responded to a post and wrote, "Oh shit! Wow. Guy on the left is way cooler. Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em."

Oh shit! Wow.

Guy on the left is way cooler.

Stay safe brother and thank you for your service. One day we’ll drink @Teremana and I need to hear all your “Rock stories” because I KNOW you got ‘em ????? #ericfields https://t.co/G38tOr68cW — Dwayne Johnson (@TheRock) August 31, 2021

announces her next Hollywood production venture

After 2017's XXX, Deepika Padukone has now announced her second Hollywood venture. In association with STXfilms, Deepika Padukone is all set to feature and co-produce a romantic comedy. Her statement read, "Ka Productions was founded with the aim to develop and produce purposeful content with global appeal. I'm thrilled to be partnering with STXfilms and Temple Hill Productions, who share Ka's ambition and creative vision and look forward to bringing impactful and dynamic cross-cultural stories to the world."

Ryan Reynold's Free Guy gets a new release date in India

Ryan Reynold's Free Guy has received a new release date in India. It will hit the theatres on September 17, 2021.