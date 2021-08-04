Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Jin termed as the best looking man in the world, Kendall Jenner sued for breaching modelling contract and more

It is time for your daily dose of trending Hollywood news. Like always, Hollywood stars kept buzzing in the news circuit. Out of the seven, BTS' Jin made it to the headlines today as he got termed as the best looking man in the world. Next, reportedly, has been sued by a brand for breaching a contract. Here's all the scoop. Also Read - Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' Suga reveals he almost drowned as a child, Jennifer Aniston ecstatic as FRIENDS Reunion receives Emmy nominations and more

BTS' Jin is the Best Looking Man In The World

As per an article released by a beauty website called Andrey Beauty Studio, Jin has been officially termed as the Best Looking Man In The World. Reportedly, makeup and beauty experts conducted a study on 4941 male celebrities by using a computer face contouring technique to select the most handsome face from the cosmetologists' point of view. Jin topped the list beating Ian Somerhalder, Giulio Berruti and others.

Kendall Jenner gets sued

As per reports, model Kendall Jenner has been sued by an Italian brand for breaching modelling contract. As reported by Reuters, Italian brand Liu Jo filed a complaint in US District Court in Manhattan alleging that Kendall Jenner did not appear for the second photoshoot as planned. While she appeared for the first one, Kendall allegedly did not show up for the second one and the brand is now claiming $1.8 million in damages.

Jennifer Aniston 'freaked out' watching her doppelganger on Tik Tok

In an interview with InStyle, Jennifer Aniston reacted to a video of her doppelganger named Lisa Tranel who is a Tik Tok star. She said, "A friend sent that to me — I watched it, and it freaked me out. She’s not exactly like me, but of all the people who have said, “I look just like you,” she was pretty close. Sometimes you say, “Thanks?” And other times it’s, “Wow, thank you.”

Why Kit Harrington isn't on social media

In an interview with PTI, Games Of Thrones star Kit Harrington spoke about why isn't he on any social media platforms. He was quoted saying, "I don’t loathe social media, I just don’t entirely trust it. And with that I mean I don’t trust myself on it. I don’t think it’s going to be very good for my mental health. I just avoid it and I find an easier way of living my life. Plus, I think my wife would take the p*** out of me every day if I went on social media. So, I’m just not going to suffer that."