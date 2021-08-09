Trending Hollywood news today: BTS' RM achieves a milestone at 26, Kit Harrington on having suicidal thoughts, Katy Perry trolls Orlando Bloom and more

Hola! We are back with your daily dose of trending Hollywood stories. Stars love to stay in the news and today celebs like BTS' leader RM, Game of Thrones star , and others remained to be the newsmakers. Scroll to know why these stars and more made it to the headlines today. Also Read - BTS: 7 times J-Hope's unfiltered looks made ARMY swoon harder on him — view pics

RM achieves a milestone at age 26 Also Read - BTS: Jungkook, Jimin had a hilarious response when asked if the boyband needs a new member in the group; RM makes a shocking reveal

K-pop band BTS' leader Kim Namjoon aka RM has achieved a great milestone by having 56 songs that have over 100 million streams on Spotify. Yes, 56 songs and we are not even kidding. He has achieved this at the age of 26 and it is definitely something to boast about. Also Read - BTS: When Jimin REVEALED he fought with V aka Kim Taehyung over a bunk bed and regretted it – watch video

Kit Harington opens up on his struggle with alcohol addiction

To Sunday Times Magazine, Game of Thrones star Kit Harrington shared that he had a phase in his life when he suffered through alcohol addiction, depression and more. He also stated that he had suicidal thoughts. He was quoted saying, "I will give you an answer to that question: The answer is yes. I went through periods of real depression where I wanted to do all sorts of things," when asked if her ever had suicidal thoughts.

Katy Perry trolls

As Orlando Bloom shared some pictures on social media and gave fans a glimpse of their recent vacation, Katy Perry trolled him by saying that he missed tagging her in the pictures. She commented, "you forgot to tag me daddy."

sizzles in a multi-coloured bikini

The leggy lass took to her Instagram account to share a picture with her daughter. While her daughter is smiling in picture, we could not take our eyes off Kourtney who is looking sizzling and how in her multi-coloured bikini. Take a look.

Jonas Brothers feel honoured as their performance on Remember This air at the closing ceremony of Olympics

Taking to their respective social media accounts, Nick Jonas, Joe Jonas and Kevin Jonas expressed gratitude as their performance on Remember This at the closing ceremony of Olympics 2021 in . Nick Jonas wrote, "What an honor... Our performance of Remember This (NBC Olympics Edition) just aired as part of the Closing Ceremony on @NBC!! We are so proud of you @TeamUSA Let's get it!! #TokyoOlympics."