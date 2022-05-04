Avatar, which had released back in 2009, completely revolutionised big-screen cinema and movie technology as we know it. Never before had a film used 3D, CGI and motion capture technology so effectively. In fact, Director James Cameron has got a habit for pulling off such groundbreaking feats, ushering in a new age of cinematic wonder, with everyone else then following in his path. He did it first with 1991's Terminator 2 Judgment Day, he did it again with Avatar in 2009, and once more he reminds us all why he's the big daddy above Marvel, DC and everytime in-between with Avatar 2. The fact that he can tell fantastic visual stories that take centre stage against the backdrop of such jaw-dropping worlds, makes the auteur's genius unrivalled. Also Read - Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai Top 5 twists: Abhi called Joru Ka Ghulam, AbhiRa's hot-air balloon flight for the wedding and more drama

Fortunately, BollywoodLife got to witness an advanced sneak peek of Avatar the Way of Water's teaser, which the rest of the world will get to witness only from 6th May onward, when it gets attached with Doctor Strange in the Multiverse of Madness. So, in case you can't hold your horses till then, here are major highlights to watch out for in the Avatar 2 teaser...

James Cameron's unexplored side of Pandora

Cameron took us to the skies of Pandora in the first Avatar. Now, living up to its title, the second part will take us deep beneath the planet's water bodies.

Sully and Neytiri's kids

Silly stayed back and helped the indigenous blue being of Pandora in the first part. This time we'll be introduced to his and Neytiri's children, and from the looks of it, one seems human after the father, and the other, alien, after the mother.

New creatures

If you thought Cameron had pulled out all the stops where as far as the marvellous creatures of Pandora go, then thing again. This is James Cameron after all whom we're talking about.

Unseen new threat

There's an palpable tension about the teaser and an unseen threat simmering that you feel is going to pose a bigger challenge for the inhabitants than the first time around.

Parting shot and dialogue

At the end, Sully says, "Our family is our fortress," and coupled with soundtrack and imagery, it's a complete goosebumps moment, making the wait for the Avatar 2 trailer and actual film all that more unbearable.

Avatar the Way of Water releases 16th December worldwide.