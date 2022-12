Avatar 2 The Way of Water is finally here. The second part of James Cameron's extravagant spectacle released in theatres December 16, 2022 after a long wait. The film is being hailed by critics and celebs alike for its spectacular visuals and a heart touching story, many calling it a phenomenal experience. However, on the day of its release Avatar The Way of Water has been leaked online for free download and free viewing on torrent sites like Tamilrockers, Movierulz, Filmyzilla, Telegram and more. The film has a great buzz around it and trade has been positive about it breaking and making new box office collection records. However, this online leak, especially when the prices of tickets are too high, may put a dent. Also Read - Ahead of Avatar: The Way of Water release, 7 interesting facts that you must know about the original

Avatar 2 is a sequel to Avatar (2009) and after 13 years, James Cameron was able to bring the film's original crew together, while adding a few more celebrated members to the cast. The film stars , , Stephan Lang, , Sigourney Weaver, Cliff Curtis, Edie Falco, Brendan Cowell, Dileep Rao and more. The film is made at a whopping $400 million budget making it the costliest film ever made. However, it has little to worry about since trade experts feel it has everything going for it. The Avatar 2 weekend 1 box office collection could well be between Rs 30 and 40 crores. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water: Fees of Sam Worthington and more cast members will leave your head spinning

Avatar 2 story: What is Avatar The Way of Water all about?

Jake Sully and Neytiri have started a family. They have sons Neteyam, Lo'ak, daughter Tuk and adopted daughter Kiri and a human boy named Spider. But there is no happily ever after for them just as yet. The humans return to Pandora and a new nemesis arises, Quaritch. While Jake plans his attack, Quaritch is on a mission to kill Jake. This time, Jake has to save not just himself and his tribe but has greater things at stake - his children. How his children become part of the war, and how one of them along with Jake and Neytiri turns hero for the tribe and the family, moving them to a safer place - the sea for a new life, is what the film is all about. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water: Here's why you should watch the costliest film ever only in 3D; here's what to expect

Watch Avatar The Way of Water official trailer video here:

Where and how to watch Avatar 2 The Way of Water

While Avatar 2 is leaked online, we urge BollywoodLife readers to not fall prey to piracy and watch the film only in theatres to enjoy the visual extravaganza that it promises. Piracy is a criminal offence according to the Copyright Act of 1957. Watch films and web series only in theatres and authorized OTT platforms.