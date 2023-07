James Cameron returned after more than a decade with the second instalment of his most famous and successful Avatar. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water or Avatar 2, released in the theatres on December 16, 2022 and it created major box office records. It managed to mint the lifetime collection of Avatar just in three days. Though it could not beat Avengers: Endgame record, Avatar 2 still ruled the box office. Here's all you need to know about the film. Also Read - Pathaan Box Office: Shah Rukh Khan actioner smashes Brahmastra's record in two days FLAT; beats Avatar 2 at the global box office on Republic Day

Avatar 2 cast

Avatar 2 stars as Jake Sully, as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman, as TBC and many more. If reports are to be believed, everything that animated characters do in the film, was actually done by actors in real too. Reportedly, the budget of Avatar 2 was estimated to be between $350–460 million. It surpassed the budget of its first part and fans got to see a marvel on the big screen.

Avatar 2 box office

On the first day, Avatar: The Way of Water managed to mint Rs 40 crore in India, and became the second-biggest opening in India for a Hollywood film. It closed behind . The latest updates on Variety have it that the sequel is now the fifth highest-grossing movie of all time. Avatar 2 has passed Avengers: Infinity War. Avatar: The Way of Water has grossed USD 2.054 billion at the global box office. It is preceded by overwhelming collections of Avatar (USD 2.92 billion), Avengers: Endgame (USD 2.79 billion), Titanic (USD 2.19 billion) and Star Wars Episode VII – The Force Awakens (USD 2.07 billion). But talking about the films that did amazing business during pandemic, Avatar: The Way of Water has beaten another smasher hit Spider-Man: No Way Home (USD 1.92 billion). This makes it the highest-grossing movie of the pandemic era.

Avatar 2 The Way Of Water reviews

As the film made it to theatres, fans simply could not stop boasting about the maginificient film made by James Cameron. On Twitter, fans showered Avatar 2 as much love as they did to the first part. The special effects left fans mind-blown.