13 years later, the world of Na'vi has returned. It literally took James Cameron more than a decade to make the second instalment of his most famous and successful Avatar. Its sequel, Avatar: The Way of Water, released in the theatres on December 16, 2022 and it created major shared many box office records. It managed to mint the lifetime collection of Avatar just in three days. Though it could not beat Avengers: Endgame record, Avatar 2 still ruled the box office and how. Now, all the fans are eager to know about its OTT release.

When is Avatar 2 releasing on OTT?

For all, OTT is the next big game and of course, Avatar 2 is going to release on a platform soon. Avatar 2 will likely be made available on Disney+. However, the release has not been confirmed yet. As per the reports, there is a possibility that the film will not release on OTT in the first half of 2023 given the hype around it. The company will try to keep the film in theatres for as long as possible and it is only after that Avatar 2 will hit OTT. Did you know that the first Avatar stayed in the theatre for approximately 234 days? Yes!

Avatar 2 cast

Avatar 2 stars as Jake Sully, as Neytiri, Stephen Lang as Colonel Miles Quaritch

Giovanni Ribisi as Parker Selfridge, Joel David Moore as Dr Norm Spellman, as TBC and many more.

Avatar 2 box office

As per the reports, Avatar 2 has already crossed $500 million mark at the box office. The film has done very well at box office in India too. On the first day, Avatar: The Way of Water managed to mint Rs 40 crore. The film managed to become the second-biggest opening in India for a Hollywood film.