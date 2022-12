Hollywood director James Cameron is making a comeback to direction after 13 years with Avatar: The Way of Water, which follows up the story of his last game-changing directorial Avatar in 2009. The movie has not just received rapturous reception in early media screenings but it has also garnered a fabulous response in advance bookings. The visual spectacle is expected to register some historic numbers all across the globe on its opening day. Also Read - Avatar 2 US Box Office: James Cameron film to make double the amount of the 2009 film in its opening weekend; China faces this hurdle

According to the reports, the movie will be releasing on December 16 over a humongous 50,000 screens across the world, which will surely have the upper hand at the box office. For the uninitiated, the 2009 Avatar was the highest-grossing release of all time with a collection of 2.9 billion dollars worldwide. Also Read - Before Avatar The Way of Water; these Hollywood films have been the Top 10 highest grossers in India

According to the trade experts, the opening weekend box office projections have been pinned at 150-175 million dollars minimum in North America. The film also scored a release in China, which will further enhance the chances for profitability. The film's star cast includes Kate Winslet, Zoe Saldana, Sam Worthington, Sigourney Weaver, Edie Falco and Jemaine Clement. Also Read - Avatar The Way Of Water Movie Review: James Cameron fantasy is worth the wait with its sublime visuals that will leave you in awe

Speaking of its release in India, the Avatar sequel is all set to take a massive opening by earning Rs 30-40 crore on day 1, with an estimated sale of 4,41,960 tickets for the opening weekend. There's is also a high possibility that the movie might even cross Rs 40 crore mark on day 1.

The Avatar sequel is also expected to have an edge in the footfalls game. Looking back at its previous competitors, Avatar part 1 had enjoyed a massive response with over 9.80 crore footfalls, Avengers: Endgame had recorded 9.55 crore footfalls while Star Wars -The Force Awakens had registered 10.90 crore footfalls.

Given the tremendous numbers of advance and expected spot bookings, Avatar: The Way of Water has been estimated to earn a minimun Rs 300 crore during its lifetime run at the Indian box office. The movie is expected to become the second-biggest release after Avengers Endgame, which had collected Rs 370 crore in India alone.

The sequel takes place more than a decade after the events of its predecessor and tells the story of 'the Sully family' (Jake, Neytiri and their kids), the trouble that follows them, the lengths they go to keep each other safe, the battles they fight to stay alive and the tragedies they endure, as per a synopsis.