Avatar: The Way Of Water grossed over USD 657 million at the global box office. Filmmaker James Cameron has confirmed that Kate Winslet and he are working together for Avatar 3. The franchise has made over USD five billion so far. This has been reported by Deadline. The movie will come out in theatres in December 2025, and its post-production is happening at a "hectic pace". She will return as Ronal, the queen of the aquatic kingdom. She is the wife of Tonowari played by Cliff Curtis. The Titanic actress had a small role in the film but she will play a more pivotal role in Avatar 3.

Avatar 3: Kate Winslet goes the extra mile for Ronal

One of the complaints against Avatar: The Way Of Water was the superficial story-line and characters. Now, Cameron says Kate Winslet trained with a real-life shaman to learn skills she will use in the 2025 film. It seems there will be a purification ritual where she tries to bring Kitty back to film. Cameron said some of the stuff will be based on actual practice. Talking about Ronal, James Cameron told GQ Today, "The big [creative] advance in this movie is just going to be greater character depth." Avatar 3 will be full of new cultures and creatures, and the characters will have a lot of heart and soul. The filmmaker has promised the best water [VFX] ever done. He was quoted as saying, "This is a journey over time. It will play out through movie three, into movie four and movie five. There’s an epic cycle to the whole thing."

The long-standing relationship of Kate Winslet and James Cameron

The filmmaker made Kate Winslet immortal as Rose in Titanic which is the second highest-grossing film of all times. It seems he wanted to work with her for 20 years since the romance cum disaster movie. The two had a fluctuating relationship. Winslet had spoken said that James Cameron has a short temper, and she was often yelled at during the making of the film. He had complimented her work but said he hoped that she would forget the bad memories from the film.

Later, she said that she did not mean that James Cameron was bullying her on the set. She said he lost temper for very good reasons. Both the actress and filmmaker have stated that Leonardo Di Caprio made life easy for her. They are lifelong friends.