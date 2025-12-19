Avatar: Fire and Ash Box Office prediction: James Cameron's sci-fi movie AIMS for record-breaking global debut, eyeing Rs...

Avatr: Fire and Ash is all set to release in theaters today. Let's take a look at how the film might perform at the box office globally.

Avatar, helmed by filmmaker James Cameron, is a science fiction movie franchise. The third installment of the series, Avatar: Fire and Ash, is all set to hit the big screens on December 19, 2025. The film is supposed to continue the story of Jake Sully and Neytiri's family, with them facing novel conflicts. The two prequels of the movie, Avatar (released in 2009) and Avatar: The Way of Water, both earned more than $2 billion globally and ended up becoming one of the most recognized movie franchises in the world. Let’s take a look at how the third part of the film might do in the box office globally.

Avatar: Fire and Ash box office prediction

As per a report by Variety.com, Avatar: Fire and Ash might open up to $90 million to $105 million, being released in 3800 theaters. The film’s international release can lead it to earning around $250 million to $275 million, making the film open to $340 million to $365 million.

The first installment of the series, Avatar, opened with $77 million in the domestic markets. The second part, with a run time of 3.12 hours, debuted with $134 million domestically. If the predictions come true, then Avatar can turn into the first film franchise in history to have three films earn over $2 billion in the global market.

More about Avatar: Fire and Ash

Avatar: Fire and Ash continues the plot of the second part of the series. The film’s narrative revolves around Jake and Neytiri’s family as they deal with grief and sorrow after the death of Neteyam. Along with it, they also have to encounter a new Na’vi tribe, called the Ash people. Starring Sam Worthington, Zoe Saldaña, Sigourney Weaver, Stephen Lang, Oona Chaplin, Kate Winslet, Cliff Curtis, Joel David Moore, and others, the film has a runtime of 2 hours and 17 minutes. It is written by James Cameron, Rick Jaffa, and Amanda Silver.

Avatar: Fire and Ash reviews

The film has received mixed reviews from the critics. As per some reviews, the third part is the weakest movie in the franchise. However, the visual intensity of the film is being applauded by the critics.

As per reports, Avatar: Fire and Ash has a relatively weaker plotline than the earlier installment, with the plot being less innovative. Despite this, the film is expected to make a strong opening in the box office, pertaining to the appeal of the franchise.

In the Indian theaters, Avatar: Fire and Ash will be facing strong competition from a strong lineup, with Dhurandhar’s hype still being maintained in the market.

