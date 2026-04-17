Avengers Doomsday Trailer: Robert Downey Jr-Chris Evans REUNITE as Marvel Studios brings back X-Men and Fantastic Four together

Marvel Studios pulled out all the stops at CinemaCon, unveiling the first footage from 'Avengers: Doomsday' in a presentation that instantly became one of the event's biggest talking points.

With Robert Downey Jr., Chris Evans, the Russo Brothers and Marvel boss Kevin Feige all involved in the reveal, the studio made it clear that this is not just another superhero movie, it is being positioned as the next major chapter in the Marvel Cinematic Universe. Downey Jr. took the stage to introduce the footage, marking his return to Marvel in a completely different role. Instead of Tony Stark, the actor is now stepping into the shoes of Victor Von Doom, and the trailer reportedly wastes no time showing audiences just how different his version of Doctor Doom will be.

Attendees described the footage as massive in scale, with Marvel bringing together the Avengers, X-Men and Fantastic Four on screen for the first time. According to those inside the room, the trailer opens with narration from both Thor and Doctor Doom, with Downey Jr. speaking in a darker, more commanding voice than fans are used to hearing from him.

One of the first major moments reportedly takes place at the X-Mansion, where Professor X reacts to an explosion outside before Doom arrives in the courtyard. He warns of a coming disaster and hints that the heroes will soon face an impossible choice.

New Avengers Tower and Major Marvel Team-Ups

The footage then expands into what many fans have long hoped to see: heroes from multiple corners of Marvel’s universe finally crossing paths. The Fantastic Four, the New Avengers and Sam Wilson’s Avengers are all shown inside Avengers Tower, which now reportedly features a redesigned “New Avengers” logo.

Another sequence that grabbed attention featured a dried-out ocean floor that had seemingly been split apart by Namor. In that setting, the Fantastic Four are said to come face-to-face with Wakandans, setting up another major crossover within the film.

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The trailer also included several action-heavy moments. Channing Tatum’s Gambit is reportedly shown fighting Shang-Chi, while Mystique shapeshifts into Yelena Belova before battling her. There are also teases of an Avengers versus X-Men conflict, along with a major showdown between Thor and Doctor Doom.

Thor and Captain America Reunion Steals the Show

Still, the biggest reaction reportedly came from the return of Chris Evans as Steve Rogers. Thor is shown trying to unite the different teams and convince them to work together. In one scene, he says, “We need a miracle,” before raising Mjolnir. Moments later, the hammer suddenly leaves Thor’s hand and flies toward Steve Rogers. Thor is said to react with disbelief, telling him, “It’s not possible,” before Steve steps back into battle. According to attendees, the reunion between Thor and Steve brought the audience to its feet.

Kevin Feige Teases ‘Endgame’ Connection

Kevin Feige also revealed that Marvel plans to re-release ‘Avengers: Endgame’ in September ahead of ‘Doomsday.’ He teased that the new film will continue the story left behind by ‘Endgame’ while also tying back to the beginning of Marvel’s cinematic journey with the X-Men.

Russo Brothers Promise a Bigger Villain Than Thanos

Joe Russo raised expectations even further by promising that Victor Von Doom will surpass Thanos as Marvel’s ultimate villain. “Victor Von Doom is the greatest Marvel villain of all time,” Russo reportedly told the crowd. “Yes, he is greater than Thanos.”

Early reactions from those who saw the footage have been overwhelmingly positive. Some called it “purely glorious,” while others described it as the kind of superhero spectacle Marvel fans have been waiting years to see.

Could This Be the Next “Barbenheimer” Moment?

‘Avengers: Doomsday’ is currently set for release on December 18, where it is expected to face direct competition from ‘Dune: Part Three.’ That box office clash is already generating major excitement among movie fans, with many comparing it to the “Barbenheimer” phenomenon that surrounded ‘Barbie’ and ‘Oppenheimer’ in 2023.

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The idea of two massive franchises arriving at the same time, one a giant Marvel crossover event and the other the next chapter in Denis Villeneuve’s acclaimed sci-fi saga, could turn December 2026 into one of the biggest moviegoing moments in years. Social media is already full of fans joking about double features, themed outfits and whether they will choose Arrakis or the Avengers first.

If both films hold onto their dates, the battle between ‘Avengers: Doomsday’ and ‘Dune: Part Three’ may become the next great pop culture showdown.

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