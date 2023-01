Hollywood actor Jeremy Renner recently suffered injuries due to a weather-related accident while he was snow plowing. The actor is 'critical but stable'. The actor's representative was quoted by Variety saying that Jeremy is in a critical state and has suffered injuries due to the accident. If reports are to be believed then Renner fractured his right elbow and his left wrist while shooting for Tag. The actor was airlifted to the hospital after the accident. They even informed that his family is with him and has been receiving great care. Though the apt location is not confirmed as of now, Renner has owned a house in Washoe Country, Nevada for many years now reportedly. Usually, the area in northern Nevada was hit by heavy snowfall due to a storm on New Year's Eve. Also Read - Avatar 2 The Way Of Water OTT release date, platform and more details

Renner starred in Marvel projects as Clint Barton and Hawkeye since 2011. He was currently featured in Mayor of Kingstown as Taylor Sheridan. The actor even received a Best Actor Oscar nomination in 2010 for . He received a Supporting Actor Oscar nomination for The Town. Renner has seen in Mayor of Kingstown and the series is created by Taylor Sheridan and Hugh Dillon.

On the work front, has played main roles in Mission: Impossible, Arrival, and 28 Weeks Later.