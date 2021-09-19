Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow launches £46 LED mirror for the ‘clearest view’ of women’s privates

Actress, model and businesswoman, , who is known for selling some unique products through her site, Goop, has launched £46 LED mirror for the ‘clearest view’ of women’s privates. The mirror is shatterproof and comes with a light. Since it has a back support, the mirror can be propped on the floor for the best angle possible. Goop describes the product, "Made to help you get a better look at your pelvic area, VieVision's Between Legs Mirror is helpful for wellness checks, grooming, and inserting tampons or contraceptive rings. For the clearest view, flip on the LED light surrounding the mirror. From there, you can either sit or stand. If you're standing, place the mirror between your thighs (it's comfortable, thanks to those smooth, concave sides) and squat a bit as you lean with your back against a wall." Also Read - Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the interesting backstory behind her best-selling candle brand ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na’ – watch video

Before this LED mirror, Gwyneth Paltrow launched a candle brand named 'This Smells Like My Vag*na' and an environmentally friendly vibrator. While his last film, Avengers: Endgame turned out to be a massive blockbuster, the actress had grabbed the headlines because she had no idea about Samuel Jackson aka Nick Fury's presence in the film. The actress confessed this and said, "Tom Holland (was) coming up to me, saying, 'Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?' Gwyneth Paltrow (was) asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, 'What are you talking about? He's Nick Fury! You've been in movies with him.' But it was really something special." Well, this is not the first time, where Gwyneth has done this mistake, earlier Sabastian Stan had revealed that she didn't Bucky aka Winter Soldier of the film.

Meanwhile, fans are waiting for the actress to announce her new project.