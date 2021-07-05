Avengers: Endgame actress Gwyneth Paltrow reveals the interesting backstory behind her best-selling candle brand ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na’ – watch video

Popular Bollywood actress , who garnered popularity for role of Pepper Potts in Iron Man and Avengers franchise, took the internet by storm when she launched her candle brand titled ‘This Smells Like My Vag*na.’ In no time, the products of this brand out of stock. In a recent interview with Jimmy Kemmel, Gwyneth revealed the interesting backstory behind this product and said, “It started as a funny joke. So Douglas Little, who is the owner of Heretic Perfume, we’re very close friends and we’ve worked together a lot. He does all of our fragrances for us, and one day we were smelling different fragrances and I was joking around and I smelled something and I said…” Also Read - From Thor to Avengers Endgame: 6 Marvel movies you should watch to become Loki-ready

She added, "What a punk rock feminist statement to have that on your table. And then he made it. I thought he just made me one, as a joke, but then the next thing I knew, it was on my website. So they didn't do any testing or anything like that?" joked. "Because it smells nice. It smells a little bit masculine actually. Kinda woody, I don't know."

She concluded by saying, "Well, it's not really supposed to smell like a vag*na. You know, I think a lot of women have grown up with a certain degree of shame or embarrassment around this part. So we're kind of like, 'Yo!'"

While his last film, Avengers: Endgame turned out to be a massive blockbuster, the actress had grabbed the headlines because she had no idea about Samuel Jackson aka Nick Fury's presence in the film. The actress confessed this and said, "Tom Holland (was) coming up to me, saying, 'Is that Michelle Pfeiffer? What is happening?' Gwyneth Paltrow (was) asking why Sam Jackson was there, and the other actors [were] jumping in saying, 'What are you talking about? He's Nick Fury! You've been in movies with him.' But it was really something special." Well, this is not the first time, where Gwyneth has done this mistake, earlier Sabastian Stan had revealed that she didn't Bucky aka Winter Soldier of the film.